Masters champion Sergio Garcia named 2017 European Tour Player of the Year

LONDON – Sergio Garcia has been named Hilton European Golfer of the year for 2017, the first time the Spaniard has picked up the prestigious award.

Garcia defeated Tommy Fleetwood in a close vote by a panel of members of the golfing media. He’s the second Spaniard to win the award following Seve Ballesteros, who was European golfer of the year in 1986, 1988 and 1991.

The 37-year-old finished the year third in the Race to Dubai behind European No. 1 Tommy Fleetwood and compatriot Jon Rahm. Although Fleetwood won twice and took the money title, Garcia’s three wins included his Masters win, and that’s what tipped the vote in his favor. Rahm, the 2017 European rookie of the year, and two-time winners Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton were also under consideration.

Aside from his first major victory, Garcia won the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and Andalucia Valderrama Masters, a tournament hosted by his own Foundation.

“This is an amazing honour,” said Garcia, who achieved personal success outside the ropes by marrying fiancée Angela Akins in July. “On and off the golf course it has been a unique and unbelievable year, and one that I will definitely remember my whole life.

“I am so happy to receive this award, and to be named the Hilton European Tour Golfer of the Year, against the calibre of players that were in contention is incredible. Tommy, Justin, Tyrrell and Jon are all amazing players, and all had unbelievable years.

“With the five of us filling the top five places in the Race to Dubai, it shows the real strength of the European Tour, and European players in particular, and hopefully we will keep that going for next September in Paris.”

The European Tour also announced a new 10-year deal with insurance company Staysure to sponsor the European Senior Tour, now called the Staysure Tour. The travel insurance provider and specialist in the over 50s market will also sponsor a new event called the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship with a $535,000 prize fund.

The Seniors also have more opportunity to play in 2018 with the announcement of a 19-tournament schedule that includes new events in Russia, Spain and Denmark. This year’s schedule featured 15 events.