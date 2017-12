Patrick Reed and his wife, Justine, are officially parents again, as the couple has announced the birth of their second child, Barrett Benjamin Reed.

The 27-year-old golfer took to social media to give news of the baby, noting that their son was born Thursday at 11:42 a.m.

I'm so happy to announce that our handsome son, BARRETT BENJAMIN REED was born yesterday at 11:42am! Justine & Barrett Benjamin are doing great! Thanks so much for the well wishes! pic.twitter.com/SrxEuusTEu — Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) December 7, 2017

Barrett Benjamin joins a Reed family that already boasts a 3-year-old girl named Windsor-Wells.

Patrick is a five-time PGA Tour winner, capturing his latest Tour victory at the Barclays in 2016.

