Rory McIlroy adds Honda Classic to 2018 schedule

Rory McIlroy’s pre-Masters schedule is closing in on being complete.

The Honda Classic announced Thursday that McIlroy will compete in the 2018 event, scheduled for Feb. 22-25 at PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. This will mark McIlroy’s return to the tournament after missing it in 2017 due to injury.

The Northern Irishman is currently in the midst of a three-month break from competitive golf as he recovers from a lingering rib injury.

Once he does return, though, McIlroy won’t be shy about playing, as he’s stated he’s looking to beef up his schedule for 2018 – with the Ryder Cup possibly being his 26th event of the year.

McIlroy will first tee it up in 2018 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship from Jan. 18-21 and then do so again at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic the very next week. His PGA Tour debut in 2018 will come at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from Feb. 8-11.

He’ll take part in the Genesis Open the next week, play the following week at Honda and then embark on starts at the Valspar Championship (March 8-11) and the Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 15-18).

If this schedule stands, that means McIlroy will compete in at least seven events before the Masters. McIlroy’s pre-Masters schedule does not yet include either of the two World Golf Championships stops (WGC-Mexico Championship and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play) before Augusta.

McIlroy has a mixed record at the Honda. He won the event in 2012 and finished T-2 in 2014, but he’s missed the cut in his last two appearances there and had an infamous withdrawal in 2013.

The 28-year-old is looking to rebound after an injury-plagued, winless 2017 season. He’s currently ranked 10th in the world.