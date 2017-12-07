VIDEO: Tom Lovelady goes shirtless in golf money game with Justin Thomas

It doesn’t matter if it’s a PGA Tour event or a casual money game in the offseason, you’ve got to go all out when hitting a ball from the water.

Shawn Stefani did so when he stripped down to his underwear earlier this year at the Honda Classic. Now, Tom Lovelady is proving his determination – well, without going full Stefani.

Lovelady was with roommate Justin Thomas (the pair is also former college teammates at Alabama) at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla., embarking on an offseason money game.

Late in the round, though, Lovelady found a hazard. With his ball playable, now came a decision: Would Lovelady take a drop and accept a penalty or would he go for the shot from the hazard to save a precious stroke in this money game?

It was the latter, and Lovelady went all in – going shirtless for the shot. Thomas captured the footage of the event, giggling during the video as Lovelady hit a gorgeous shot back into the fairway.

Sometimes the money games require some serious decisions… @tom.lovelady made the most of this one on 17 at Medalist 😂😂 #gainz A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on Dec 7, 2017 at 10:24am PST

Was it worth it? It depends a little on how the money game finished up, but overall we would have to say yes. If only for this wonderful footage.

Lovelady graduated from the Web.com Tour in 2017 to earn his PGA Tour card. If you weren’t convinced he was ready when the 2017-18 PGA Tour season resumes once the calendar turns, this video should remove all doubt.