Arnold Palmer Invitational tee-shot salue named best special event for 2017

The 2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational received two “Best of” honors this week during the PGA Tour’s tournament meetings.

The API received Best Special Event and Best Use of Players for this year’s tournament at Bay Hill – Marc Leishman finished 11 under to top Kevin Kisner and Charley Hoffman for his first victory in five years.

It was an emotional week for the first API since Palmer’s death in September of 2016, beginning with a touching ceremony on the driving range. Palmer’s grandson, Sam Saunders, and other players in the field participated in a tee-shot salute as the national anthem and a video of Palmer’s life played nearby.

What an incredible opening ceremony. A moment of silence as PGA TOUR pros hit a shot off the range to honor Arnold Palmer. pic.twitter.com/1AD8HADvJD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2017

2017 was an extraordinary year for us,” Arnold Palmer Invitational tournament director Marci Doyle said. “Our number one goal was celebrating Mr. Palmer’s ‘life and legacy’ and making sure whatever we did, we laid the groundwork for the tournament’s future success. Receiving recognition for that effort from the PGA TOUR is an incredible honor.”