Curtis Luck shares 36-hole lead at Web.com Tour Q-School final stage

In the same year he made the cut in the Masters, Curtis Luck is well on his way to topping the field in the finale of Web.com Tour qualifying.

The Australian fired an 8-under 64 Friday at Whirlwind Golf Club’s Devil’s Claw layout to move to 13 under and a share of the lead through 36 holes at the final stage of Web.com Tour Q-School.

First-round leader Jose Toledo, who opened in 61 for a four-shot cushion, couldn’t stay as hot Friday but managed to remain in the lead (well, co-lead) with a 2-under 70 at Whirlwind’s the Cattail track.

Three others – Lee McCoy, Brian Richey and Conner Godsey – are tied for third at 12 under. Godsey fired a 9-under 63 at Devil’s Claw to move into that position.

Luck is bogey-free in his first 36 holes in Chandler, Ariz. He birdied Nos. 3-5 on Friday and eagled the sixth for a hot start. Birdies at 13, 15 and 18 closed out his 64. Toledo was actually 14 under before a closing bogey at No. 9.

Luck, 21, won the U.S, Amateur and Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in 2016 and finished T-46 at the Masters this year. The young Aussie phenom turned pro right after his showing at Augusta and put himself in position to win his first PGA Tour title three months later at the Quicken Loans National before finishing in a tie for fifth.

Toledo, 31, won on PGA Tour Latinoamerica in 2017 on his way to a fourth-place finish on the Order of Merit. The top-five money list finish earned him conditional status on the Web.com Tour in 2018.

A win at Q-School final stage would make a player fully exempt for the 2018 Web.com Tour season.

A finish between 2nd and 10th (and ties) at final stage earns a player fully exempt status for the first 12 events of 2018, while finishers 11-45 (and ties) are fully exempt for the first eight events. The remainder of the final stage field is granted conditional status for 2018.

Toledo is looking for his first full season on the Web.com Tour after a 10-event campaign in 2012 and a 13-event season in 2014. He has just one top-25 finish in those 23 starts.

Wyndham Clark, the top-ranked player in college golf in 2016-17, is tied for 12th at 9 under.

Cameron Champ, the Texas A&M phenom who turned pro early in his senior season, dropped to a tie for 16th at 8 under after a 69 at the Cattail. He’s there alongside former LSU star Sam Burns, who finished the 2016-17 college season ranked No. 2 in the nation. He turned pro months after his sophomore season concluded.

Other notable scores after Round 2 include: Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (T-32, 6 under), Maverick McNealy (T-45, 5 under), Max Homa (T-45, 5 under), Rico Hoey (T-58, 4 under), Sean Crocker (T-68, 3 under), Robby Shelton (T-81, 2 under), John Oda (T-81, 2 under), Jordan Niebrugge (T-95, 1 under) and top-ranked amateur Joaquin Niemann (T-124, 2 over).

Devil’s Claw gave up a 61 for the second straight day, as Trevor Murphy fired that score Friday to rocket 98 spots to a tie for 24th at 7 under. Jimmy Stanger posted 62 at Devil’s Claw after opening in 80 at the Cattail to jump 62 spots to a tie for 81st at 2 under.