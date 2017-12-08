Rickie Fowler played golf with man dying from cancer, gave him special dedication

Rickie Fowler’s 11-under 61 to close out a win at the Hero World Challenge was something special, but it’s even cooler with the context of some of the inspiration behind it.
Fowler took to Instagram on Thursday to share a message about a recent golf outing he had. As the 28-year-old revealed, about a month ago he flew to Atlanta to play golf with a man fighting pancreatic cancer.
That’s obviously a great gesture, but Fowler elaborated further that he made a special connection that day with the man, Dr. Reyes, and claimed it was a day that “I will remember for the rest of my life!”
He then added the unfortunate news that Dr. Reyes passed away on Nov. 26. But Fowler also dedicated the Hero win to his recently deceased new friend. Here’s the Instagram post in full:
38 days ago I flew up to Atlanta to play golf with a man fighting pancreatic cancer. For him I hope it was a fun filled enjoyable round of golf! For me it turned out to be much more than that…from breakfast to the course to a late afternoon lunch it was amazing! We shared a cart and shared plenty of laughs along the way! I think some of his putting rubbed off on me too as he made plenty that day! It was a day I will remember for the rest of my life! 11 days ago, the Sunday before Tiger’s tourney, we lost that man…a man I wish I could thank for choosing to spend one of his last days with me! Thank you Dr. Reyes, and the win last week was for you! Rest In Peace and my thoughts and prayers go out to your family and friends!
It’s a heartwarming message from Fowler, and a reminder of the amazing connections golf can help foster.
Comments