Rickie Fowler played golf with man dying from cancer, gave him special dedication

Rickie Fowler’s 11-under 61 to close out a win at the Hero World Challenge was something special, but it’s even cooler with the context of some of the inspiration behind it.

Fowler took to Instagram on Thursday to share a message about a recent golf outing he had. As the 28-year-old revealed, about a month ago he flew to Atlanta to play golf with a man fighting pancreatic cancer.

That’s obviously a great gesture, but Fowler elaborated further that he made a special connection that day with the man, Dr. Reyes, and claimed it was a day that “I will remember for the rest of my life!”

He then added the unfortunate news that Dr. Reyes passed away on Nov. 26. But Fowler also dedicated the Hero win to his recently deceased new friend. Here’s the Instagram post in full:

It’s a heartwarming message from Fowler, and a reminder of the amazing connections golf can help foster.