Rory McIlroy will reportedly retain friend as caddie in 2018

For those hopeful they could be Rory McIlroy’s new full-time caddie, it appears you’re out of luck.

According to the Guardian, McIlroy will keep friend Harry Diamond as his caddie for the 2018 season.

The Northern Irishman made news this summer when he split with longtime looper J.P. Fitzgerald. McIlroy explained the move by noting that he had been getting very hard on Fitzgerald and that sometimes it’s necessary to preserve a personal relationship by sacrificing a professional one.

Thereafter, McIlroy turned to Diamond, first employing him as a caddie at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and using him ever since.

Diamond is considered McIlroy’s best friend and was the best man at the four-time major champion’s wedding earlier this year, but the looper had caddied for McIlroy a few times before 2017.

Diamond also had a decorated amateur golf career, one that included a victory at the 2012 West of Ireland Amateur Open.

At the PGA Championship in August, McIlroy noted that he had been inundated with caddie requests after the Fitzgerald split but that he would wait to reassess.

The 28-year-old is currently in the midst of a three-month break from competitive golf as he recovers from a lingering rib injury. He’s also coming off an injury-plagued and winless 2017 campaign.

McIlroy’s beefing up his schedule in 2018, and the Guardian now reports that his pre-Masters itinerary will include the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (to be contested from March 21-25).

That means McIlroy’s updated 2018 schedule now includes a whopping eight events before Augusta.

With McIlroy looking to not only win but also break a major drought that extends back to 2014, he’s going all in. And now, it appears, he has confirmed the man who will be by his side through it all.

McIlroy’s turn to a friend as full-time caddie is not an isolated event of late, as Jason Day moved on from Colin Swatton as a caddie (Swatton remains Day’s coach) to friend and former roommate Luke Reardon.

According to The Courier Mail, Reardon will be Day’s caddie full-time in 2018 if he can secure a U.S. visa. If Reardon succeeds, the World Nos. 10 and 12 will have similar caddie stories (and don’t forget, World No. 1 Dustin Johnson has his brother on the bag).

And to all those prospective Rory loopers: It looks like the dream is over.