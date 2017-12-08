Tom Watson says wife Hilary has cancer: 'She's a lot stronger than I am'

Tom Watson competed in the National Cutting Horse Association Futurity’s Careity Foundation celebrity cutting this week, where he discussed his wife Hilary’s cancer diagnosis.

“She’s going through chemotherapy right at the moment and obviously it’s difficult,” Watson said on a video posted to Facebook. “You think cancer, you think end of life thoughts. The more I see her … around people with this disease, it seems like she could care less about it. She’s just going to carry on with her life and let the doctors take care of her. I know one thing, she’s a lot stronger than I am.”

Watson, a five-time British Open champion, has discussed his newfound passion for cutting horse and said Hilary is the one who first introduced him to the competition. The two were married in 1999.

“Hilary has been a cutter and that’s the reason I got involved,” Watson said. “I used to go watch her and I got tired of watching. I finally said I want to do it, and to do it right you have to have somebody to teach you.”

The celebrity competition benefited the Careity Foundation, which assists uninsured cancer patients who can’t pay for mechanical procedures such as CT scans. Hilary was also competing at the event this week.

“She did well in her first go here in the amateur, and I hope maybe she can make it to Friday so she can put off this next chemotherapy session that really kicks her butt,” Watson said. “It is not a good thing, but the plan is its going to do its work on the cancer and she’s going to get well. To see the support she has from the trainers, the people, the fellow competitors, she has their support. They see her as someone to look up to. She always has the right thing to say and she’s a doer. She gets things done.”