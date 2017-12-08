Travelers Championship named PGA Tour's 'Tournament of the Year'

The 2017 Travelers Championship ended in spectacular fashion, and it garnered several awards by year’s end.

The PGA Tour’s Tournament Meetings took place on Dec. 7, with 14 “Best of” awards being doled out. The Travelers earned four, including one for “Tournament of the Year.”

It’s certainly not tough to see why. The Travelers ended with Jordan Spieth holing an incredible bunker shot in a playoff to capture the title.

Some footage from the moment, so you can recall the full excitement:

Six months later, that moment still gives us chills.

The Travelers also won awards for “Most Fan-Friendly,” “Best Sales” and “Players Choice.” This is the first time the Travelers has earned the “Tournament of the Year” award.