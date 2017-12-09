Angel Yin, 19, earns 1st professional win with LET title in Dubai

Angel Yin is now a professional winner, as the teenager fired a closing 5-under 67 Saturday to capture the Omega Dubai Ladies Classic in a playoff.

The 19-year-old earned her first professional title with this triumph on the Ladies European Tour, finishing the week at 15 under to get herself a spot in a three-way playoff with In-Kyung Kim (the reigning Ricoh Women’s British Open champion) and Celine Herbin.

Yin and Kim both birdied the first extra hole to continue on, and the teenager ended things when she birdied the second playoff hole and Kim missed an 8-footer to fail to match.

“I feel amazing,” Yin said. “This is big for me.”

The breakthrough didn’t come long after Yin turned pro at age 17. The former junior phenom proved that decision was prudent when she posted five top 10s in her rookie 2017 year on the LPGA and did enough to earn a captain’s pick for the U.S. Solheim Cup squad.

Her personality made an impression in Cedar Rapids and she went 1-1-1 in her Solheim Cup debut.

The long-hitter was cool under pressure Saturday, saving par after finding the water on the final hole of regulation. That finish preserved a bogey-free round and allowed her a shot in the playoff she would eventually win.

Charley Hull placed in a tie for fifth at 12 under. Brittany Lincicome finished the week in a tie for 15th at 8 under. Muni He, who made her pro debut this week after leaving USC in the middle of her sophomore season, closed in 3-under 69 for a T-28 finish at 5 under.