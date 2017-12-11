PGA Tour suspends Mark Hensby for violating its anti-doping policy

Mark Hensby, who won the 2004 John Deere Classic, has been suspended for one year by the PGA Tour for failing to provide a drug testing sample.

“The PGA Tour announced today (Monday) that Mark Hensby has violated the Tour Anti-Doping Policy for failing to provide a drug testing sample after notification and has been suspended for a period of one year,” a Tour statement read.

Hensby, 46, will be eligible to return on Oct. 26, 2018, and the Tour’s statement added that it would have no further comment on the suspension.

The Australian is currently ranked No. 1,623 in the Official World Golf Ranking and made just two PGA Tour starts in 2016-17, missing the cut in each event. (He also was disqualified from this fall’s Sanderson Farms Championship.) He teed it up 14 times last season on the Web.com Tour, making five cuts.

But Hensby is a six-time winner as a pro. He has the one PGA Tour victory to go along with one on the European Tour at the 2005 Scandinavian Masters, one at the 1996 Illinois State Open and three on the Web.com Tour, the last one in 2003 at the Henrico County Open.

He had a nice run in major championships in 2005, tying for fifth at the Masters, sharing third at the U.S. Open and tying for 15th at the British Open. He also was T-59 at the PGA Championship that year.

In 2006, Hensby was injured in a car accident. Two years later, he lost fully exempt status on then PGA Tour.

Hensby is the fourth player that the PGA Tour has publicly suspended for violating its anti-doping policy, joining Doug Barron, Bhavik Patel and Scott Stallings.