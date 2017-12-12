Adventures of Beef and Tyrrell continue ... on a boat

When English golfers Andrew “Beef” Johnston and Tyrrell Hatton get together, it is sure to be a great time.

Whether it’s goofing off during their U.S. Open practice round at Erin Hills last summer:

It's been a short game master class today @tyrrellhatton #usopen A post shared by Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@beefgolf) on Jun 13, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

Or trying to do their best Messi impressions in a pool before the PGA Championship:

When u share a house with @tyrrellhatton for uspga. @socceram wat u saying. 😂😂 A post shared by Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@beefgolf) on Aug 8, 2017 at 5:54am PDT

Johnston and Hatton’s adventures continued Tuesday as the two went deep sea fishing. From the looks of the photos, they didn’t come away empty handed:

What a great day fishing. Can’t believe @tyrrellhatton pulled in a shark. Panic on the boat was high 🤣. @kinsellamp @fog76 A post shared by Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@beefgolf) on Dec 12, 2017 at 10:02am PST

OK, so it’s only fitting that Hatton would hook a shark and Beef would catch a pair of barracudas. Luckily, Beef is sponsored by Arby’s so while they weren’t able to eat their pictured catch, hopefully they were able to enjoy a few roast beef sandwiches – on Beef, of course.