Adventures of Beef and Tyrrell continue ... on a boat

When English golfers Andrew “Beef” Johnston and Tyrrell Hatton get together, it is sure to be a great time.
Whether it’s goofing off during their U.S. Open practice round at Erin Hills last summer:
Or trying to do their best Messi impressions in a pool before the PGA Championship:
Johnston and Hatton’s adventures continued Tuesday as the two went deep sea fishing. From the looks of the photos, they didn’t come away empty handed:
OK, so it’s only fitting that Hatton would hook a shark and Beef would catch a pair of barracudas. Luckily, Beef is sponsored by Arby’s so while they weren’t able to eat their pictured catch, hopefully they were able to enjoy a few roast beef sandwiches – on Beef, of course.
