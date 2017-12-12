Jason Day's wife, Ellie, shares heartbreaking news

On Nov. 3, Jason Day’s wife, Ellie, posted a photo of the couple’s two children, Dash and Lucy, wearing shirts that revealed the Days were expecting a third child.

On Tuesday, Ellie Day shared a heartbreaking update on her pregnancy: she has lost the baby.

She said that shortly after posting that photo to Instagram last month she found out from her doctor that the baby no longer had a heartbeat. The Days were expecting the child in June.

“I was devastated,” Ellie wrote. “I snuck out the back door of my doctor, a hot, sobbing, mascara-covered mess. Two and a half weeks went by with me battling my heart and brain about what was happening in my body, wondering why this wouldn’t just be over. My heart couldn’t take the waiting, or the feeling, or the tiny belly bump poking out any longer. Why did this happen … and now that it’s passed, why can’t my body just accept it and get rid of it? Such a bizarre experience that I never understood before. Finally on Thanksgiving I lost the baby. Initially I felt complete despair. And then I saw the baby. Fully intact. Tiny perfect head and face and arms and legs. When I saw it I felt God so much I can’t explain it.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Days in this difficult time.

Here is the full post, along with a link to Ellie’s Instagram page in case anyone wants to offer words of support and love: