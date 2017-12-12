Justin Thomas had a better Monday than you

Heard of the Case of the Mondays? Well, Justin Thomas definitely wasn’t feeling that this past Monday.

The PGA Tour Player of the Year started the day off with a round of golf at the tony Indian Creek Golf Club in Miami with a group that included his roommate and former Alabama teammate Tom Lovelady.

Then the group headed to Hard Rock Stadium for the Monday Night Football matchup between the host Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots. Before the game, Thomas and his buddies were on the field, where Thomas even got a hug from the GOAT himself, Tom Brady. (We assume Brady knows Thomas through Jordan Spieth; Spieth and Brady are both Under Armour athletes.)

He also got to meet Miami’s GOAT, Dan Marino, up in the loge area of the stadium during the game, and also posed for a picture with former New York Yankees greats Derek Jeter and Jorge Posada. (Jeter is the CEO of the Miami Marlins.)

Here’s the photos from Thomas’ epic Monday: