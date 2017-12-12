Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Lesson with Tiger Woods nets $210K to aid Hurricane Harvey victims

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - NOVEMBER 29: Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt during the pro-am prior to the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on November 29, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Two golfers will share a private golf lesson with Tiger Woods, while delivering some much-needed aid to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The lesson with Woods was one of several auction items sold Monday that helped to raise more than $1 million via the Hurricane Harvey Relief Pro-Am.

The lesson for two with Woods sold for $210,000. It will be held on the Tiger Woods-designed Bluejack National golf course in Montgomery, Tex.

The fundraising event brought together 25 tour professionals, including players from  PGA, LPGA, PGA Tour Champions and Web.com tours.

Patrick Reed, Mark O’Meara, Ben Crenshaw, Jimmy Walker, Fuzzy Zoeller, Hale Irwin, Stacey Lewis, Jeff Maggert, Ben Crane, Jhonattan Vegas  and Steve Elkington all participated in the event.

Among the other auction items: a membership at Bluejack National, golf on the Monterey Peninsula and golf at Floridian National Golf Club in Florida.

