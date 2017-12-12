Lesson with Tiger Woods nets $210K to aid Hurricane Harvey victims

Two golfers will share a private golf lesson with Tiger Woods, while delivering some much-needed aid to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The lesson with Woods was one of several auction items sold Monday that helped to raise more than $1 million via the Hurricane Harvey Relief Pro-Am.

The lesson for two with Woods sold for $210,000. It will be held on the Tiger Woods-designed Bluejack National golf course in Montgomery, Tex.

The fundraising event brought together 25 tour professionals, including players from PGA, LPGA, PGA Tour Champions and Web.com tours.

Patrick Reed, Mark O’Meara, Ben Crenshaw, Jimmy Walker, Fuzzy Zoeller, Hale Irwin, Stacey Lewis, Jeff Maggert, Ben Crane, Jhonattan Vegas and Steve Elkington all participated in the event.

Among the other auction items: a membership at Bluejack National, golf on the Monterey Peninsula and golf at Floridian National Golf Club in Florida.