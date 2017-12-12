R&A adds Girls Under-16s Open Championship starting in 2018

In an attempt to boost junior girls golf in Great Britain and Ireland, the R&A announced Tuesday that it will introduce a new amateur championship for junior girls beginning the 2018.

The inaugural Girls Under-16s Open Championship will take place April 27-29 at Fulford Golf Club in Heslington, England. It will feature a field of 90 players and be contested over 54 holes.

Fulford, most notably the host course for the first Women’s British Open in 1976, will host the new event for the next three years.

“We are introducing a new championship for junior girls to help create a pathway for young amateur golfers to further their development by playing competitive golf in a world class environment,” Duncan Weir, executive director for golf development at the R&A.

“There is clearly a need to provide more opportunity for young girls to compete at the top level and this event will be an important and valuable addition to the amateur golf calendar.”

The addition of the new event means the subtraction of an old one. The Ladies British Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship will no longer be played as the R&A focuses those resources on the Ladies British Open Amateur Championship, which is played in June.