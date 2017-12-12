Step into 2018 with new footwear options from Puma Golf

As we prepare for 2018 in golf fashion, Puma Golf has released four new footwear options, two for men and two for women.

Puma’s new additions – Ignite Pwrsport, Grip Fusion, Monolite Cat Woven and Ignite Statement Low – are part of the Spring Summer ’18 collection and are available Dec. 15.

Puma said the line “perfectly blends” trusted technologies such as the Disc closure system, Ignite Foam, an Epic Performance Last, premium materials and fresh, on-trend looks.

Here is a look at each new shoe:

IGNITE PWRSPORT ($140)

Puma took the Ignite Spikeless Sport and updated it, adding stability, comfort and a more sophisticated style. The new shoe, the Ignite Pwrsport, features Pwrframe reinforcement and a TPU Pwrcage that provides more support to the non-stretch waterproof mesh upper.

The Ignite Pwrsport also includes Ignite foam, Puma’s proprietary. ultra-responsive cushioning, in the midsole.

Available in four colorways.

GRIP FUSION ($90)

Built on the anatomically shaped last with more volume for feet, the Grip Fusion’s microfiber upper sits on top of a new FusionFoam midsole comprised of a mixture of super-soft EVA foam and ultra-responsive rubber. Strategically designed directional lugs provide increased traction and grip for a lock-downed feel and balance.

Available in four colorways.

MONOLITE CAT WOVEN ($80)

The Monolite Cat Woven is constructed with engineered mesh to provide women with breathable comfort and support in high temperatures. It also features a Yoga Mat insole and carbon-rubber sole for lightweight comfort.

Available in four colorways.

IGNITE STATEMENT LOW ($120)

The Ignite Statement Low for women features a sporty silhouette and profile. It features a full-length Ignite Foam midsole that provides responsive comfort, stable cushioning and step-in comfort, and is built on a refined Women’s Sport Last for improved fit and ample forefoot volume for a stylish toe-down look.

A premium Pro-Form TPU outsole provides performance, grip and abrasion resistance on all surfaces. On the outsole, 39 strategically placed hexagons provide multi-directional traction, while 24 chevron shaped lugs increase traction where it’s needed most.

Available in three colorways.