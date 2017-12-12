Winner's Bags: Sean O'Hair, Steve Stricker at QBE Shootout

The clubs Sean O’Hair and Steve Stricker used to win the 2017 QBE Shootout:
Sean O’Hair
DRIVER: Titleist 917D2 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Pro White 60 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist 917F2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana S+ Plus Limited Edition 72 X shaft; 915F (18 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ Plus Limited Edition 82 X shaft
IRONS: Titleist 718 T-MB (4), 718 AP2 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 prototype (50, 54, 58 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Concept 2 Notchback prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
. . .
Steve Stricker
DRIVER: Titleist 913D3 (8.5 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 8.2X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 915F (13.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX shaft
HYBRID: Titleist 816H1 (17 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2X shaft
IRONS: Titleist 718 CB (3-PW), KBS Tour prototype shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Futura T5W
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
