And the award for Most Calloused Hands on the European Tour goes to...

What do your hands look like when you’re 35 years old and known for being one of the hardest workers on the European Tour?
We present to you, Alex Noren’s hands:
📷 No. 13: No pain, no gain⠀⠀ This #ETPhotoOfTheYear image was taken by @kristoffer_kotte_broberg of fellow Swede Alex Noren's hands after a particularly long practice session, the day before the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Noren is known as one of the hardest workers on Tour and has said before that he now often wears two gloves during practice to protect his hands from the effects of hitting hundreds of shots in a day.
The two-gloved practice approach? Tommy Gainey would be proud…
Comments