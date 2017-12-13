Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

And the award for Most Calloused Hands on the European Tour goes to...

Getty Images

And the award for Most Calloused Hands on the European Tour goes to...

Quick Shots

And the award for Most Calloused Hands on the European Tour goes to...

What do your hands look like when you’re 35 years old and known for being one of the hardest workers on the European Tour?

We present to you, Alex Noren’s hands:

The two-gloved practice approach? Tommy Gainey would be proud…

, Quick Shots

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home