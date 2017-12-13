VIDEO: John Daly's son drains putt to win 5-man playoff at junior event

When John Daly competes this week in the PNC Father/Son Challenge, he’ll do so coming off an extremely recent win.

Sorry, we’re not talking about two-time major champion John Daly but rather his son.

John Daly II is a fine golfer himself and showed it with a passion recently in a junior event. The 14-year-old fired rounds of 79 and 73 to make it to a five-way playoff Sunday at the IJGA Invitational, played at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

And the junior Daly, known as “Little John,” closed out a win in the Boys division emphatically. He began the final round seven shots back but made all of it up with his closing 73. He then birdied the first extra hole to secure the title, and gave a spirited reaction when he dropped the 10-foot putt to do so.

Here’s the footage:

5-Way playoff + Birdie putt to win on the line=Clutch gene activated Congrats to John Daly II on his big victory at Harbour Town! pic.twitter.com/xUDDxVQUJD — Int'l Jr. Golf Tour (@IJGT) December 11, 2017

His dad played his golf with a passion, so … Like father, like son.

Little John earns this win in the same year he scored an ace in an AJGA event. You saw above how his putting stroke looks, but you can view the teenager’s full swing here.

Of course dad, who will be competing with Little John in the Father/Son for the second straight year, was going to be proud of this moment, as he chimed in on Twitter in support.

The elder Daly, 51, was on hand Tuesday for a media day for next month’s Diamond Resorts Invitational (a combo celebrities/pro golfers event).

He got the opportunity to expound a little more on what his son winning meant.

“It’s just awesome,” the five-time PGA Tour winner said. “I think that any parent that sees their child growing up doing the same thing that they are, it’s just an awesome thing.

“Just to see the fist pump from a 14-year-old is pretty cool. So at least I know he’s ready for this week, for the Father/Son, and hopefully he can carry his dad’s back again like he did last year.”

Does Little John have majors in his future?

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, but the 14-year-old is certainly proving that the golfing apple does not fall far from the tree in the Daly family.

Related John Daly driver from 1991 PGA Championship up for auction