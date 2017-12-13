Nathanial Crosby named 2019 U.S. Walker Cup captain

Nathanial Crosby, winner of the 1981 U.S. Amateur and low amateur at the 1982 U.S. Open, will captain the 2019 U.S. Walker Cup team, the U.S. Golf Association announced Wednesday.

Crosby, 56, is a Jupiter, Fla., resident who was born in Hillsborough, Calif. He is the son of the late Bing Crosby, a legendary American singer and entertainer, and the godson of World Golf Hall of Famer Jack Burke Jr.

In addition to winning the U.S. Amateur in 1981, Crosby also played on two winning U.S. national teams, at the 1982 World Amateur Team Championship and the 1983 Walker Cup.

“I am thrilled and overwhelmed to be chosen captain of the next USA Walker Cup Team,” Crosby said. “It will again be a privilege to be a part of the Walker Cup competition that I was so fortunate to be a part of back in 1983. My experiences with the USGA, the Walker Cup match and the World Amateur Team Championship have proved to be the most memorable weeks of my life, as I am sure it will be for the members of the 2019 team. Many of my closest friends are former captains who will hopefully take the time to share their approaches in an effort to help me with my new responsibilities.”

The 2019 Walker Cup, a 10-man amateur team competition between the U.S. and Great Britain and Ireland, will be contested Sept. 7-8 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

Coincidentally, the 1983 Walker Cup was also played at Royal Liverpool. In those matches, Crosby compiled a 1-1 record. Also on that team were Jim Holtgrieve and Bob Lewis Jr., both of whom went on to captain Walker Cup teams.

The 2017 Walker Cup was won by the U.S., 19-7, and the Americans lead the overall series, 36-9-1, over GB&I.