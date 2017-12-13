PHOTOS: Rickie Fowler, through the years

shares
By: Brentley Romine | December 13, 2017 10:13 am
December 3, 2017; New Providence, The Bahamas; Rickie Fowler poses with the trophy after the final round of the Hero World Challenge golf tournament at Albany. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 1, 2017; Jersey City, NJ, USA; Rickie Fowler of the U.S. team places the Presidents Cup on his head after his team defeated the International team after the final round singles matches of The President’s Cup golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL – MAY 10: Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas during the Dreams Come True Inside The Ropes – Caddie Challenge #17 during previews prior to the start of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 10, 2017, in Ponte Vedra Beach . (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
CHARLOTTE, NC – AUGUST 10: Rickie Fowler of the United States and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walk along the second hole during the first round of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on August 10, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
POTOMAC, MD – JUNE 28: Rickie Fowler speaks during a press conference following practice for the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm on June 28, 2017 in Potomac, Maryland. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Jun 16, 2017; Erin, WI, USA; Rickie Fowler greets Hideki Matsuyama on the 18th green following their second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
May 10, 2015; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Rickie Fowler (right) celebrates with mother Lynn Fowler (left) after winning The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass – Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
AUGUSTA, GA – APRIL 09: Rickie Fowler of the United States waits with his mom Lynn on the ninth green during the Par 3 Contestat Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2014 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
BETHESDA, MD – JUNE 23: Justin Thomas talks with Rickie Fowler on the third green during the first round of the Quicken Loans National at Congressional Country Club on June 23, 2016 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 18: Rickie Fowler posted a 65 during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 18, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 18: A detail of the shoes of Rickie Fowler of the United States on the ninth hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 18, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX – MARCH 30: PGA golfer Rickie Fowler throws out first pitch during an exhibition game at Minute Maid Park on March 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL – FEBRUARY 26: Rickie Fowler of the United States celebrates winning on the 18th green during the final round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 26, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 06: Rickie Fowler of the United States celebrates with Justin Thomas of the United States and Jordan Spieth of the United States after hitting a hole in one on the fourth hole during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2016 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2016 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler smirks at his own Fathead.
Rickie Fowler celebrates after Team USA’s victory at the 2009 Walker Cup.
Rickie Fowler and Tiger Woods
Pro golfer Rickie Fowler watches Oklahoma State and Stanford during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2012, in Glendale, Ariz.
Young Rickie Fowler fans patiently wait for an autograph near the clubhouse during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 13, 2011 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Rickie Fowler signs his autograph for a fan during a practice round prior to the start of the 93rd PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club on August 9, 2011 in Johns Creek, Georgia.
Rickie Fowler won his first professional title on Sunday at the Korea Open.
Great Britian and Ireland golfer Rory McIlroy, right, follows his putt on the 14th green as Rickie Fowler of the USA looks on during the final day of the 2007 Walker Cup.
Rickie Fowler of the U.S. reacts after putting on the 3rd green during the final day of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George’s golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 17, 2011.
Rickie Fowler walks off the second tee during the third round of the 93rd PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club on August 13, 2011 in Johns Creek, Georgia.
Rickie Fowler reacts to his birdie putt on the 10th hole during round three of match play against Adam Mitchell during Thursday’s 2008 U.S. Amateur.
Rickie Fowler of Murrieta, Calif. hits from the rough on the fifth hole during a pairs round of golf’s Walker Cup Sunday, Sept. 13, 2009, at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa.
Rickie Fowler showed up in Oklahoma State orange for University Day during Round 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Rickie Fowler tees off the fourth hole while playing Phil Mickelson during the second round of the Match Play Championship on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011, in Marana, Ariz.
Rickie Fowler throws hats to the fans on the 16th green during the second round of the Phoenix Open Saturday, Feb. 5, 2011, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Rickie Fowler answers questions during a press conference at the BMW Championship. Fowler will look to add a win to his collection of accomplishments in 2011.
Rickie Fowler hits a shot during the Ryder Cup.
Rickie Fowler earned his 2010 PGA Tour card Monday at Q-School.
Rickie Fowler shot 68 and moved from T-55 to T-18 on Day 2 of PGA Tour Q-School.
Jim Furyk consoles Rickie Fowler after Fowler dropped the wrong kind of ball in their foursomes match, causing the duo to lose the hole.
Rickie Fowler at the 2009 Walker Cup at Merion.
Rickie Fowler got a bit festive during the AJGA’s 2006 Canon Cup.
Rickie Fowler (left) and Peter Uihlein chat with Golfweek.com users following their victory at the 42nd Walker Cup.
Rickie Fowler kissed his second and final Walker Cup earlier this month. Fowler waited to turn pro to represent his country in the match one last time.
Rickie Fowler, Peter Uihlein and Morgan Hoffman of the USA celebrate on the 18th green after the USA had secured victory.
Rickie Fowler already experienced Walker Cup glory in 2007 with teammates Jamie Lovemark, Dustin Johnson and Billy Horschell.
Rickie Fowler and Jason Day, pictured at the 2016 British Open
Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas
Rickie Fowler
Rickie Fowler in the middle of the American players and their wives after winning the Ryder Cup.
Rickie Fowler and U.S. diver Sam Dorman got matching Olympics tattoos together.
Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler rallied past Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan in a Friday foursomes match at the Ryder Cup.
Rickie Fowler
Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a practice round prior to the the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Golf Course on August 9, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA Tour/IGF)
Rickie Fowler, pictured with U.S. Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps
Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler on the Fourth of July.
Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth walk down a fairway together during a practice round prior to the start of the The Players Championship
Rickie Fowler
Rickie Fowler holes a birdie putt to win his match against Sam Hutsby of England, 7 and 6, on the 12th green during the afternoon singles matches at the Walker Cup.
Rickie Fowler, PGA Tour
