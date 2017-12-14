Euro Tour pro's brother in coma, fighting for life after thinking he had flu

As flu season hits, it’s important for health to not be ignored. A horrifying case in England serves as a strange and brutal reminder.

Heath Bland, the older brother of European Tour golfer Richard Bland, has stunningly gone from what he thought was a common case of the flu to being in a coma in a week’s time.

According to the Daily Echo, the 48-year-old is in an induced coma and on a life support system at Royal Brompton Hospital in London.

Heath came down with what he believed was the flu last week, but the trouble really started when he was taken to Southampton General Hospital on Saturday with chest pains. Matters soon took a drastic turn, as Heath’s heart stopped for a few seconds. He was transferred to Royal Brompton, the largest specialist heart and lung medical center in the United Kingdom, where he’s currently in a coma as a virus attacks his heart.

Nonetheless, his younger brother remains hopeful all may be OK.

“There’s no real change right now but we are hoping it will improve in the next three or four days,” Richard told the Daily Echo. “I hope he will get better so we can play golf together.”

Richard Bland, 44, is a European Tour veteran, having been a member of the tour since 2002 and competing in 425 events on the circuit. He’s never won a European Tour title but has tallied a pair of runners-up and earned nearly $6 million in his career on that tour.

The Englishman was also a surprise first-round contender at this year’s Open Championship, sitting two off the lead after 18 holes and eventually finishing T-22 in just his third major championship start.

But this strangely unfortunate turn puts the focus on his older sibling.

As the Daily Echo reports, loved ones are already organizing a fundraising event before Christmas to help Heath – who they suspect will be off work (he owns Heath Bland Construction) for a while if he survives this ordeal. Sixty people have already come forward to help out.

Richard noted that his brother’s condition “is very serious.” Clearly the news of this all has spread, as support isn’t lacking in a trying time.

“He is the best brother a brother could wish for and he has had lots of support from his friends which shows how much love people have for him,” Richard said.

This is all a stunning turn for what appeared to be a pretty harmless condition just recently. We’ll keep you posted on this and are hoping for the best for Heath Bland and his loved ones.