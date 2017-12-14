Justin Rose leads Indonesian Masters after opening 62

Justin Rose birdied seven holes in a nine-hole stretch en route to an opening 10-under 62 at the Indonesian Masters.

Rose, ranked sixth in the Official World Golf Ranking, finished with 10 birdies playing with preferred lies and leads by two shots over Thailand’s Gunn Charoenkul at Royale Jakarta Golf Club.

“That is a dream start to be honest with you,” Rose said. “I birdied the first hole. I felt comfortable from the outset. Did all the right things today I suppose. I put the ball in play from the tee. Obviously, with ball in hand, replacing the ball on the fairway, you had a perfect lie for every shot providing you put the ball in the fairway. So that is what I did well and was able to take advantage.

“… This course, the way it is today, it is there for the taking. Obviously, there was no wind, it was perfect golf conditions. The fairways are soft, the fairways are playing wide and generous but the greens aren’t too soft, but therefore they are rolling really true. They perfect for going low but we will see what the weekend brings.”

Rose entered the week with nine straight top-10 finishes worldwide. That streak includes victories at the WGC-HSBC Champions and Turkish Airlines Open.

Phachara Khongwatmai and Giwhan Kim are tied for third at 7 under. Among the notables in the top 10 are former Virginia Tech standout Scott Vincent and Aussie Lucas Herbet, both at 5 under.

Also at 5 under is Japan’s Yusaku Miyazato, who is ranked 58th in the world and is trying to crack the top 50 at the end of the year to earn a Masters invite.

