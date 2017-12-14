Tiger Woods doesn't horse around when it comes to H-O-R-S-E

Tiger Woods does not horse around when it comes to athletic competition.

This is not limited to golf.

Who ya got in H.O.R.S.E. between @TigerWoods & his caddy Joe LaCava??? We've got some inside info from LaCava himself and we're taking Joey 🏀 @CarlPaulsonGolf @dennispaulson62 pic.twitter.com/9l6NSoxQre — Inside the Ropes (@SiriusXMITR) December 14, 2017

Caddie Joe LaCava this week told the “Inside the Ropes” podcast on Sirius XM that he and Woods once engaged in a spirited game of H-O-R-S-E.

Woods did his best to best his caddie, launching a fusillade of 3-pointers. But LaCava kept his range between 10-12 feet, edging Woods with a series of mid-range jumpers.

LaCava ran his streak over Woods to nine straight games.

“This is a true story,” LaCava told “Inside the Ropes.” “Nine games in a row — and he did not talk to me the rest of the day.”

“I didn’t even get the old text, ‘Dinner is ready,’ because I stay across at the beach house. I didn’t even get that text that night. I had to get takeout,” LaCava continued. “He didn’t announce he wasn’t [talking to me], he just didn’t. And I’m telling you, it was nine games in a row. I’m telling you, he’s so competitive, even at something like that.”

The only question: When does Woods ask for best 10 out of 19?