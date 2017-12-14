Tiger Woods doesn't horse around when it comes to H-O-R-S-E

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 26: Tiger Woods reacts to his putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 26, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR) Stan Badz/PGA TOUR

Tiger Woods does not horse around when it comes to athletic competition.

This is not limited to golf.

Caddie Joe LaCava this week told the “Inside the Ropes” podcast on Sirius XM that he and Woods once engaged in a spirited game of H-O-R-S-E.

Woods did his best to best his caddie, launching a fusillade of 3-pointers. But LaCava kept his range between 10-12 feet, edging Woods with a series of mid-range jumpers.

LaCava ran his streak over Woods to nine straight games.

“This is a true story,” LaCava told “Inside the Ropes.” “Nine games in a row — and he did not talk to me the rest of the day.”

“I didn’t even get the old text, ‘Dinner is ready,’ because I stay across at the beach house. I didn’t even get that text that night. I had to get takeout,” LaCava continued. “He didn’t announce he wasn’t [talking to me], he just didn’t. And I’m telling you, it was nine games in a row. I’m telling you, he’s so competitive, even at something like that.”

The only question: When does Woods ask for best 10 out of 19?

