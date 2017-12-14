Wesley Bryan talks rise, interesting travels in Asia and 18Birdies involvement

Wesley Bryan has become well-traveled, in multiple senses.

The 27-year-old of course had a circuitous route to the PGA Tour, one that involved him and brother, George, first gaining fame as the Bryan Bros trick-shot duo. But the former college golfers are competitive golfers at heart, and Wesley’s time in pro golf has led to an ascension faster than almost anybody could imagine.

Entering 2016 never having competed in an event that counts in the Official World Golf Ranking, Bryan remarkably blitzed through the Web.com Tour in his rookie season. He won three times and earned a battlefield promotion to the PGA Tour. He earned his first career victory on the big boys circuit in his rookie season there, capturing the RBC Heritage this past April.

With that success, Bryan embarked on an Asian swing this fall, competing in PGA Tour events in Malaysia, Korea and China three consecutive weeks in October and adding on a trip to Japan for the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament in November.

Excited to get the @dunlop_phoenix underway today!! 🇯🇵 has been amazing thus far! Willie has his game-face on 😂 pic.twitter.com/vNUfVNWKF3 — Wesley Bryan (@wesleybryangolf) November 15, 2017

Bryan became a member of the Ambassador Team for 18Birdies in October. The mobile golf technology startup has Paige Spiranac, Harold Varner III, Willy Wilcox, Lanto Griffin, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Lovelady and Andrew Yun as professional golfers representing the brand. Scott McNealy, a former Sun Microsystems co-founder, is an 18Birdies strategic advisor. Ernie Els and Jason Kidd are among 18Birdies investors.

Golfweek caught up quickly with Bryan to talk his rise from trick-shot artist to PGA Tour winner, his travels in Asia and more:

You’re a PGA Tour winner and recently went on an Asia trip with big purses. If someone had told you two years ago this fall (before you had gotten through Web.com Tour Q-School) that this is where your career would be in 2017, would you say ‘Yeah, that makes sense,’ call them crazy or somewhere in between?

I’ve worked my whole life to be here, so I hope it doesn’t come off the wrong way for me to say that, “yeah, that makes sense.” It’s been an unbelievable ride, and to have had the opportunity to see parts of the world that I otherwise may not have has been incredible. I just got home from the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament, and I was blown away by the event’s hospitality and the fans. It was a real treat to experience a new culture like that.

I’d imagine you got some new experiences on this trip. What was the most fascinating, daring or strange cultural experience you saw or were a part of on this trip?

We’re looked after pretty good – hard to say there’s been anything too strange. Some of the food was … interesting. But there hasn’t been a single place I wouldn’t come back to play.

With that local cuisine, what was the most interesting new experience there and why?

I don’t know if interesting is the way to describe it, but Miyazaki beef is everything its cracked up to be. I’m a big steak eater – I’ll cook it several nights per week at home – and this was as good as advertised!

Japan 🇯🇵 sure does know how to cook beef 🥩🥩🥩🥩🥩 A post shared by Wesley Bryan (@wesleybryangolf) on Nov 16, 2017 at 2:48am PST

There’s video proof that you’re an expert on junk food. Were you able to find your fair share of that on this trip? If not, what junk food from the U.S. did you miss the most?

The snacks in Japan are crazy good. There are these spiral wafer cookies that they have in the player hospitality that were awesome. Lots of great chocolate snacks over there, too. It was hard to go wrong!

You recently signed on to the Ambassador Team at 18Birdies. What about 18Birdies in particular convinced you to join in and what are you most excited about with this partnership?

I’m really excited to be an ambassador for 18Birdies – they “get it.” We live in a digital age, and spend so much time on our phones – their app combines everything you would need or want out of a round of golf and puts it in the palm of your hand. The social element of it is fun, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with them to provide unique experiences for members that join me in the community!