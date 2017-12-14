Will Zalatoris forgoes final semester at Wake Forest to turn pro

When Will Zalatoris was 12 years old, he qualified for the 2009 U.S. Junior Amateur. That year at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J., he played his first round of stroke play with a kid named Patrick Cantlay – and “I had no idea who he was,” Zalatoris said. Later on that week, another kid, this one named Jordan Spieth, hoisted the trophy, his first of two U.S. Junior titles.

Zalatoris went on to play four more U.S. Juniors, and on his fifth try won, defeating Davis Riley in the final match at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. Among those competing in the field that week: Marty Dou, a PGA Tour rookie this season; Austin Connelly, a European Tour member who contended at the 2017 British Open; Curtis Luck, who will play on the Web.com Tour this season; Ryan Ruffels, who has teed it up several times on the PGA Tour so far in his young career and has his PGA Tour Latinoamerica card; and Sam Horsfield, who recently medaled at European Tour Q-School.

Zalatoris, now 21, has decided to join those aforementioned players in the pro ranks. The Plano, Texas, native announced Thursday that he will forgo his final semester at Wake Forest.