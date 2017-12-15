Brandt Snedeker withdraws from Indonesian Masters midway through Round 2

Brandt Snedeker withdrew from the Indonesian Masters Friday after missing a significant portion of the 2016-17 season due to injury.
Sky Sports commentator Richard Kaufman reported he was suffering from heat exhaustion.
Snedeker played in last month’s RSM Classic and finished T-29 in his first start since the Travelers Championship in June. The 37-year-old said he was pain-free during his return at Sea Island and was surprised at how well he played considering all the time missed due to a sternum injury.
Snedeker shot even-par 72 Thursday in Round 1. According to the Associated Press, he was 2 under before withdrawing on the 11th hole during Friday’s second round. The projected cut line was -1 after Round 2 play was suspended due to darkness.
Comments