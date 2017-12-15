Jack Nicklaus 'not interested at all' in watching Tiger Woods' comeback

ORLANDO, Fla. – Plenty of golfers have expressed excitement at viewing a 41-year-old Tiger Woods try to make his comeback (which began a couple of weeks ago at the Hero World Challenge).

But not all. One golfing great who says he won’t have his eyes glued to the TV as the 14-time major champion makes his latest return? Jack Nicklaus.

The Golden Bear, in Orlando competing with grandson Gary Nicklaus Jr. at the PNC Father/Son Challenge, was quite clear Friday when asked if he was interested in watching Woods’ attempt to reclaim his stake in the game.

“I’m not interested at all,” Nicklaus said.

Tell us how you really feel, Jack.

OK, but don’t take that to mean the Golden Bear has suddenly grown callous here. Nicklaus is not indifferent to the success of Woods, who is still chasing the Golden Bear’s record of 18 majors. The 77-year-old clarified that he does hope the best for Woods: just don’t expect him to be a TV viewer … for any golf for that matter.

“Do I wish (Tiger) well? Yeah, but I’m not interested in watching him,” Nicklaus said. “I’ve watched him play golf for 20-something years, why would I want to go watch more? I don’t watch anybody play golf.”

When you’ve won 18 majors and 73 PGA Tour titles, there’s really not a whole lot of reason to watch others play the game.

But Nicklaus did iterate that the television set is always on where he is, which means he does occasionally see a golf shot on the tube. He got a glimpse at a couple of Woods’ swings as he walked by the TV during the Hero World Challenge.

His takeaway? Maybe he doesn’t care to watch much, but Nicklaus echoed the optimistic sentiment of most observers.

“Tiger seemed to hit the ball pretty well over there and seemed to enjoy it and be pain-free and I wish him well,” Nicklaus said. “The swing as I saw, looked good. It looked like a swing of somebody who didn’t want to hurt his back.”

Could Nicklaus change his mind on tuning in if Woods’ comeback progresses to the tune of more PGA Tour wins and major titles?

We won’t know until (or if) that happens. For now, the Golden Bear appears fine to let Tiger Talk go on without him.