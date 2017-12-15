Justin Rose leads by 2 at suspended Indonesian Masters

Justin Rose holds a two-shot lead over Kiradech Aphibarnrat in Round 2 of the Indonesian Masters, which was suspended Friday due to darkness.

The Englishman is 4 under through 16 holes in Round 2 after opening with a blistering 10-under 62. He shot 4-under 32 on the front nine with with four birdies and five pars before stumbling with a bogey-4 at the par-3 15th hole.

Rose is 14 under for the tournament while Aphibarnrat is 12 under. Aphibarnrat completed his second round and shot 8-under 64 with eight birdies and no bogeys on the card.

Rose is looking to secure his third victory in as many months. He stunned Dustin Johnson with a comeback win at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai in October and won again the following week at the Turkish Airlines Open.

The 37-year-old began the year No. 15 in the Official World Golf Rankings and now sits at No. 6 thanks to those wins and a runner-up finish at the 2017 Masters, where he fell to Sergio Garcia in a playoff.

Rose continued his stellar play after back-to-back wins with a T-4 finish at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, a T-10 at the USB Hong Kong Open and a T-5 at the Hero World Challenge.

Giwhan Kim and Scott Vincent are T-3 and three shots back at 11 under – Kim carded a 4-under 68 in Round 2 while Vincent is 6 under through 14.

Related Justin Rose leads Indonesian Masters after opening 62