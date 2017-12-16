Angel Cabrera, son (59) on top of crowded leaderboard at PNC Father/Son Challenge

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Cabreras were not in the original field for this week’s PNC Father/Son Challenge, but their late entry didn’t stop them Saturday.

Angel Cabrera and son Angel Cabrera Jr. fired a 13-under 59 in a scramble format at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes to move into a one-shot lead through 18 holes at the PNC Father/Son Challenge.

After only earning a spot after the team of Curtis Strange and Tom Strange withdrew, the Cabreras are now 18 holes from victory at this annual bash (the teams of two must consist of a player who has won at least one major or the Players Championship with the other not holding a PGA Tour card).

The first-timers at the Father/Son birdied the first and went out in 6-under 30 before closing in 29 for that lead 59 mark.

“I’m very happy, indeed. It was a great round,” Angel Cabrera said. “Specifically, (my son and I) combined very well. When I hit a bad shot, he hit a good one. That’s the key. I’m very happy to play with him.”

Of course the 48-year-old two-time major champion and his son must now hold off a strong group of chasers.

The team of Mark and Shaun O’Meara, competing in their 10th consecutive Father/Son, closed in eagle to get in at 12-under 60 – good for solo second.

The elder O’Meara, a two-time major champion as well, is hopeful the pair can pull things out Sunday, especially considering where his son is driving it.

The 60-year-old laughed about the fact that he hit a drive as hard as he could at the par-5 18th and was nipped by his son … by 58 yards.

So that part of the game appears all set in a scramble, now it’s if the rest cooperates.

“If we hit our wedges good or our short irons good and we putt good, then we’re going to have a chance tomorrow afternoon,” Mark O’Meara said.

David Duval and stepson Nick Karavites, the defending champions, are another shot back at 11-under 61. They are tied for third with father and son pair Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer (the 2014 champions).

There are four teams tied for fifth at 10 under: John Daly/John Daly II, Stewart Cink/Reagan Cink, Jerry Pate/Wesley Pate and Tom Kite/David Kite.

David Kite, 32, has his twin brother Paul on the bag this week for the first time at this event and chipped in at No. 12 as he and his father made a birdie.

At that point, Paul made a comment about how it’s more fun when David does that.

The twin quipped, You like it when I chip in?

So Paul fired back, “Yeah, chip in some more.”

David did a little better, holing out for eagle from 60 yards at the 13th. Paul jokingly took credit for the shot, sarcastically offering his brother that, “if you need some instructions, I can give you instructions.”

If Paul can offer an edict to his brother Sunday, it might be: Go lower.

With this pooling of talent on this tight a leaderboard, Sunday is likely to offer a fierce battle.