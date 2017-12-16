Tiger Woods to play 2018 Genesis Open

Tiger Woods will play the Genesis Open, Feb. 15-18 at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., Golfweek has learned.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed Woods’ plans. The source was not authorized to speak publicly.

Twenty-six years after he played as an amateur in the 1992 L.A. Nissan Open at Riviera, Woods will be teeing it up again as part of his latest comeback effort. That return began in earnest two weeks ago at the Hero World Challenge, where Woods finished in a tie for ninth place in the 18-man field, It was Woods’ first full 72-hole event in 15 months.

Woods is gearing up for the 2018 Masters. The return to Augusta will be his first major since the 2015 PGA Championship, where he closed out a streak of three consecutive missed cuts in majors. His full tournament schedule in the run up to the 2018 Masters is not yet known.

The Tiger Woods Foundation serves as the Genesis Open host organization. It also supports the Tiger Woods Learning Center in Anaheim, Calif., a 35,000 square foot educational workshop that focuses on grade-school students.