Pebble Beach’s new Fairway One lodging part of a long-awaited expansion

Time moves slowly at Pebble Beach. Very slowly. Consider that a Pebble Beach Co. plan to expand and redevelop one of America’s most iconic resorts weathered what the California Coastal Commission called “decades of conflict” before finally gaining approval in May 2012.

Not years, decades.

Guests of Pebble Beach Resort finally are beginning to enjoy the benefits of those protracted negotiations. The resort recently opened Fairway One at The Lodge, a 38-room expansion of The Lodge at Pebble Beach, bringing that hotel’s room count to 199. The resort tore down two homes on the left side of Pebble Beach Golf Links’ first fairway to create space for Fairway One.

The new lodging consists of 30 rooms in three two-story buildings, and two four-bedroom cottages – one named for Arnold Palmer, the other for Clint Eastwood.

“They’re going to be great for golf buddy trips, wedding parties, small group outings,” David Stivers, executive vice president of Pebble Beach Co., said. “One of the primary target markets is (groups of) four to eight guys or gals who want to come out for a buddies’ trip and want to play Pebble, Spyglass and Spanish Bay. They want to stay at the best we have to offer.”

The cottages each have two king bedrooms and two queen/queen bedrooms, 1,000-square-foot living rooms, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplaces, two 55-inch TVs and wet bars. The 30 guest rooms start at 660 square feet. There’s also a 2,500-square-foot meeting space that’s tailor-made for corporate groups.

Fairway One marks the resort’s first significant lodging expansion since the opening of 24-room Casa Palmero in 1999. It’s all part of a resort-wide makeover, most of which will be completed in time for Pebble Beach’s centennial celebration in 2019.

“We wanted the resort to be in perfect condition leading into the 2019 U.S. Open,” Stivers said. “So we’ve been spending a lot of money to bring the entire resort up to the character we want it to be.”

All 454 resort rooms are receiving what Stivers calls “a far more substantial renovation than we’ve done in a long, long time.” The work on The Lodge’s remaining 161 rooms, not counting Fairway One, will be completed this winter. Returning guests will notice new furniture and renovated bathrooms, though the real eye candy is the expanded window walls and outdoor decks – all to help guests better enjoy those iconic views of the links and coastline.

The expansion plans include a proposed hotel at Spyglass Hill, though that project will be put on ice until after the 2019 Open.

“That final buildout plan took a long time to get approval,” Stivers said. “But now we’re able to do things to expand our business while at the same time preserving the overall character of Pebble Beach.”

