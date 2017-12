Jack Nicklaus may be 77 years old, but the 18-time major winner still knows how to finish off a golf tournament.

Playing with his grandson, GT Nicklaus, at the PNC Father/Son Challenge and preparing for a birdie putt on the final hole Sunday at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Jack told GT, “I don’t miss on 18.”

And what did Jack do? Well, he didn’t miss on 18. Clutch.