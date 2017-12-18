Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Jordan Spieth's best shot, hole and quote from the British Open Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

PHOTOS: Every winner on the PGA Tour in 2017

Here is a look, in photos, at every player who hoisted a PGA Tour trophy during the 2017 calendar year.

Justin Thomas, 2017 Tournament of Champions
Justin Thomas, 2017 Sony Open
Hudson Swafford, 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge
Jon Rahm, 2017 Farmers Insurance Open
Hideki Matsuyama, 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open
Dustin Johnson, 2017 Genesis Open
Jordan Spieth, 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Rickie Fowler, 2017 Honda Classic
Dustin Johnson, 2017 WGC-Mexico Championship
Adam Hadwin, 2017 Valspar Championship
Marc Leishman, 2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Dustin Johnson, 2017 WGC-Dell Match Play
D.A. Points, 2017 Puerto Rico Open
Russell Henley, 2017 Shell Houston Open
Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters
Wesley Bryan, 2017 RBC Heritage
Kevin Chappell, 2017 Valero Texas Open
Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith, 2017 Zurich Classic
Brian Harman, 2017 Wells Fargo Championship
Si Woo Kim, 2017 Players Championship
Billy Horschel, 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson
Kevin Kisner, 2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational
Jason Dufner, 2017 Memorial Tournament
Daniel Berger, 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic
Brooks Koepka, 2017 U.S. Open
Jordan Spieth, 2017 Travelers Championship
Kyle Stanley, 2017 Quicken Loans National
Xander Schauffele, 2017 Greenbrier Classic
Bryson DeChambeau, 2017 John Deere Classic
Jordan Spieth, 2017 British Open
Grayson Murray, 2017 Barbasol Championship
Jhonattan Vegas, 2017 RBC Canadian Open
Hideki Matsuyama, 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
Chris Stroud, 2017 Barracuda Championship
Justin Thomas, 2017 PGA Championship
Henrik Stenson, 2017 Wyndham Championship
Dustin Johnson, 2017 Northern Trust
Justin Thomas, 2017 Dell Technologies Championship
Marc Leishman, 2017 BMW Championship
Xander Schauffele, 2017 Tour Championship / Justin Thomas, 2017 FedEx Cup
Brendan Steele, 2017 Safeway Open
Pat Perez, 2017 CIMB Classic
Justin Thomas, 2017 CJ Cup
Justin Rose, 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions
Ryan Armour, 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship
Patrick Cantlay, 2017 Shriners Open
Patton Kizzire, 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba
Austin Cook, 2017 RSM Classic

