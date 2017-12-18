PHOTOS: Every winner on the PGA Tour in 2017

Latest
Professional 3m ago
Commentary: Stopping TV snitches won't end need for in-game fixes
Stopping armchair rules officials from calling in violations will not stop rules imbroglios any more than slimming down the rule book will (…)
LPGA Tour 12m ago
Long Beach State’s Kassidy Teare takes different path to LPGA
Kassidy Teare has heard it all before. Long shot. Diamond in the rough. Sleeper. She was the catcher-turned-golfer who showed up at (…)
By The Numbers 23m ago
Rookie of Year Xander Schauffele could reap big benefits with small change
After winning the Greenbrier Classic as a rookie in July, Xander Schauffele was able to do something even more impressive: shoot (…)
Golf 29m ago
Tiger Woods-designed Chicago golf course project 'sort of on hold'
One year after it was announced that Tiger Woods would design a golf course in the South Side of Chicago with the support of former (…)
Professional 3hr ago
Tadd Fujikawa earns 1st win in 7 years after difficult path
Tadd Fujikawa is in the winner’s circle again. Is that a sentence you thought you would never read? If so, don’t worry (…)
College 4hr ago
My Year in Golf: From fun with rankings to getting outdriven by my teenage son
Looking back at 2017, what do I remember about my year in golf? Like every year for the past 18 years, college golf and managing the (…)
Quick Shots 16hr ago
VIDEO: Sergio Garcia's wife Angela shows off impressive arm at Saints game
Those football genes run deep. Angela Akins Garcia has generally been more connected to golf for quite some time now. Before she married (…)
Professional 19hr ago
Taylor Funk begins vlog of pro golf travels, hoping to find niche
For those hoping to keep up with the exploits of Taylor Funk in his professional days, he’s making that endeavor remarkably simple. (…)
Quick Shots 21hr ago
WATCH: Thief wielding golf club meets clerk armed with knife
A masked thief armed with a golf club tried to rob a North Carolina convenience store clerk – but the clerk had a knife. Greg Bowen, (…)
PGA Tour 21hr ago
Justin Thomas: 2018 'will be a great year' for Tiger Woods
Now that Tiger Woods is back, can the 14-time major winner make it 15 major titles and slip on a fifth green jacket this April? Defending (…)
