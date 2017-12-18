VIDEO: Sergio Garcia's wife Angela shows off impressive arm at Saints game

Those football genes run deep.

Angela Akins Garcia has generally been more connected to golf for quite some time now. Before she married Sergio Garcia this year, she was a reporter and interviewer for Golf Channel. In her college days, Akins Garcia was on TCU’s women’s golf team before transferring and playing her college golf at the University of Texas.

But her father Marty was an All-American quarterback at Texas. Did he pass his QB skills down to his daughter?

You bet! This throw from Akins Garcia at Sunday’s Saints-Jets game shows she has quite an arm.

A little fun on the field with my love @TheSergioGarcia after the Saints win today! What a catch! #GoSaints #hecaughtthepassandmyheart ❤️ #thatthrowthough 😎😂 pic.twitter.com/R1NDGON5hU — Angela Akins Garcia (@TheAngelaAkins) December 18, 2017

The couple is expecting its first child next year. Will that kid be given the golf genes or the football ones?

Well, we still give golf the edge, but it’s a more difficult question now than we thought.