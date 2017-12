A masked thief armed with a golf club tried to rob a North Carolina convenience store clerk – but the clerk had a knife.

Greg Bowen, who works at The Drive Thru in Thomasville, N.C., told WKRG-12 the suspected thief ran in the store and demanded money

The kept calm when it was all happening because even in this situation he felt in control.

Police arrested the suspect and charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon.