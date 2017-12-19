Brandt Snedeker's daughter summarizes painful 2017 season in one cute prayer

Brandt Snedeker is looking forward to a new start in 2018.

The 37-year-old struggled with injury throughout the year and played in just 15 events. After a T-9 showing at the U.S. Open in June, Snedeker withdrew from the British Open and PGA Championship due to a lingering sternum injury. His last start for the 2016-17 season was a T-14 at the Travelers Championship in June.

He was reportedly pain-free during his November return at the RSM Classic, but withdrew from last week’s Indonesian Masters midway through the second round due to heat exhaustion.

A tough year for Snedeker was perhaps best summarized by this prayer from his 6-year-old daughter, which the veteran shared on Twitter Monday night.

My 6 yr old little girl saying her prayers tonight

“I pray for my daddy ‘s …….um…… I don’t know what to feel better but he is always hurt..” That is when u know you have had a long year!! #truthbombs — Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) December 19, 2017

Snedeker still made more than $1.6 million last season thanks to four top-10 finishes and just three missed cuts, but the entire family is clearly hoping for better luck in the health department come 2018.