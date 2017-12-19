Devereux is on the go with new pop-up pro shop

Proper threads are now mobile.

Devereux, a golf and resort apparel brand, has started what it calls its #ProperTour, and it’s highlighted by a pop-up shop that Devereux founders (and brothers) Robert and Will Brunner are driving around California, Arizona and Texas.

The mobile pro shop has stopped at several golf clubs and resorts in those states, including Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles; Midland Country Club in Texas; Brookside Country Club in Pasadena, Calif.; Strawberry Farms Golf Club in Irvine, Calif.; Hacienda Golf Club in Habra Heights, Calif.; and Monarch Beach in Dana Point, Calif.

Devereux’s stop at Tehama Country Club in Carmel, Calif., included a visit from legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood.

The Devereux pop-up shop might be a trailer, but it features a full range of Devereux apparel. Devereux calls the tour “an important part of the sales mix.”

Here’s what the pop-up shop looks like:

The trailer will travel through Arizona, Texas and California throughout the rest of December and plans more stops for 2018. Fans can follow the tour through social media using the hashtag #propertour to see where the Devereux team will pop up next.