Top social media moments of 2017

It was a fascinating year on the golf course in 2017, so it’s no surprise that the sport had its fair share of moments on social media as well.

From the interesting to inspiring to downright wacky, Golfweek has compiled the top social media content/posts in golf for 2017. The list doesn’t include shots during tournaments, as it is about the top moments that started out of social media – whether it be witty comments, an explanation of a cool gesture, footage of a bizarre event, etc.

This list also won’t include any social media spats, as those will be detailed in an upcoming list. Anyway, here are golf’s top social media content/posts of 2017…

• • •

Sergio Garcia lets fan caddie for him after 206 straight days of tweets

We’ll be honest, we didn’t expect this gambit to work. But shooters shoot. Mark Johnson, an English mailman and huge Garcia fan, tweeted for 206 straight days at the Spaniard, imploring each time to let him caddie when there was a short-term spot open.

Amazingly, Garcia did eventually respond, telling his ardent fan that he’d found a spot for him to work as his caddie.

Ok @markjohno6969 I think I found the perfect day for you to get a taste of carrying my bag & make your dream come true! Are you ready? 😉 — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) January 28, 2017

And yes, the Masters champion did follow through. Johnson caddied for Garcia during pro-am day at the British Masters in September.

So yeah, do you want to work for Garcia? Apparently, posting at him on social media for 200+ days in a row is a solid avenue to try out.

European Tour unveils instantly hilarious “The Awkward Reporter”

It was a strong year for the European Tour’s social media team, as the crew kept on unveiling on Twitter enthralling video after enthralling video. But this was the masterpiece.

In “The Awkward Reporter” video, the Tour essentially pranked its players by having them unwittingly interview with a fake reporter asking strange questions, making bizarre requests and flubbing simple facts.

The reactions the footage caught were priceless as players (well except the two and sometimes three relaying suggestions to the fake reporter) appeared dumbfounded. We could watch this 20 times.

When our #AwkwardReporter met the world's best golfers pic.twitter.com/4esCIZCO5h — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 20, 2017

Skratch posts equally funny “Matt Bleepin’ Kuchar” video

On the PGA Tour side, Skratch TV (which the Tour helped launch) came up with its own brilliant concept: Why not add bleeps into footage of Matt Kuchar talking to make it sound like he’s swearing?

With Kuchar being known as a guy with a total lack of a potty mouth, the bleep idea was comedy gold.

Matt Kuchar doesn't swear on the course, so we decided to add some bleeps to spice things up. pic.twitter.com/y7YdUZSCLl — Skratch (@Skratch) July 14, 2017

Rickie Fowler reveals heartwarming gesture for dying man

On the serious side of matters, Fowler possibly gave us maybe the year’s most beautiful social media post – one in which he explained that he recently played golf with a man dying of cancer, created a special bond with him and dedicated his subsequent win at the Hero World Challenge to the man after his passing.

Seriously, who’s cutting those onions???

Billy Horschel’s wife bravely reveals battle with alcoholism to the public

Billy Ho alluded to “his own challenges” after winning the AT&T Byron Nelson. That’s when his wife, Brittany, took the step to explain what he meant.

On Twitter, Brittany revealed her battle with alcoholism. It was a brave public admission, and a total transparency of struggles that seemed to resonate with a lot of golf fans.

i would like to share why yesterday's win had some extra emotions for my hubby, @BillyHo_Golf xo pic.twitter.com/2yDyhm8kRR — brittany horschel (@britt_horschel) May 22, 2017

It’s also a post that could help others in the future. Certainly the power of Brittany’s openness and her message made this tweet worthy of a spot here.

Kevin Na roasts Erin Hills’ fescue during U.S. Open practice round

There was definitely some mixed reaction to this one, but Kevin Na had everyone talking with a cheeky Instagram video about how the fescue at the U.S. Open was impossibly penal. Hey, would rather Na be honest and playful on social media than act like a robot!

Phil Mickelson has amazing interaction with young fan

Lefty asking a kid caddie advice and that youngster firing back with a sarcastic but also helpful reply made the year all worth it on its own.

We’re thankful footage was captured of one of golf’s great exchanges.

Lexi Thompson pokes fun at LPGA’s stricter dress code in clever fashion

Thompson somehow simultaneously had a wildly successful and emotionally trying 2017. She won twice and captured a $1 million bonus for winning the Race to CME Globe, but she also had the ANA penalty debacle and a shocking short miss to give away the LPGA finale and the Player of the Year race. Thompson’s mother battled cancer this year, too, and her grandmother passed away. (Thankfully, Lexi’s mom has since been given the all-clear sign on her cancer.)

So yeah, complicated and mostly full of serious matters. But Thompson still had her fun.

She posted one of the best quips of the year soon after the LPGA began enforcing a stricter and controversial dress code. At the first tournament the dress code was enforced, Thompson went back to an old photo to throw some high-level humor toward the change.

Good to see Lexi’s sense of humor is still sharp.

Edoardo Molinari loses his mind as he tries to make a hole-in-one in 500 tries

Another European Tour masterpiece emerged when they posted to social media this footage of Edoardo Molinari trying to get a hole-in-one in 500 attempts.

It was unbelievably fascinating stuff, and Molinari turned out to be wildly entertaining himself as his quest sent him through a flurry of emotions.

How many shots would it take a pro to make a hole-in-one? We gave @DodoMolinari 500 balls, here's what happened… pic.twitter.com/AcTwKiplYp — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 10, 2017

Andrew “Beef” Johnston and Boo Weekley race in world’s funniest 40-yard dash

This one from Skratch does not need much explanation. Watch and enjoy…

Boo brought the smack talk but could he bring the heat? A fast-paced first installment of Boo vs. Beef, presented by @Arbys. pic.twitter.com/TpJXeics4z — Skratch (@Skratch) September 22, 2017

Harold Varner III posts entertaining video of fan jumping in water and trying to escape

This one also doesn’t need much explanation, except that it happened at the Farmers Insurance Open with Varner filming as a spectator.

Also, this guy actually had some pretty good moves, but it was all undone by an embarrassing fall and capture at the end.

By far the greatest thing I saw yesterday. pic.twitter.com/WXDjRs9ZN1 — Harold Varner III (@HV3_Golf) January 28, 2017

Jumping from a yacht on #SB2K17

We chronicled the entirety of the Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman #SB2K17 shenanigans here. But if we’re going to take one social media post as the top one from this vacation, it’s absolutely the one of all of them jumping, not in unison, off a yacht.

#sb2k17 🙈 A post shared by Smylie Kaufman (@smyliekaufman10) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson give us wonderful “Si Woo shakin’ that (expletive)” tune

The U.S.’ winner’s press conference after capturing the Presidents Cup was a hoot. The best moment? When players were asked about their favorite song they heard from fans that week.

Spieth’s response and Johnson’s own chiming in were beyond amazing. (Full explanation on the song name here.)

But wait. It gets even better. pic.twitter.com/9A0dB3zvpB — Skratch (@Skratch) October 1, 2017

Tiger Woods returns to the public eye, shows swing videos to denote progress toward return

When it’s all said and done, Woods’ posts on social media garnered the most eyeballs.

After undergoing a fourth back surgery in April and getting a DUI arrest the following month, Woods was away from the public and as little as ever was known about a possible comeback.

Then Woods showed up at a soccer friendly, posting a photo with his kids, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Thank you to Messi and Suarez for meeting my kids and their best friends. #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/9PqPQoR6Vb — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 30, 2017

Later, Woods would prove he wasn’t just out in public again but that his return to golf wouldn’t be in doubt. He posted to social media a number of swing videos, culminating with a driver swing and a stinger.

We all know Woods has since returned to competition, tying for ninth at the Hero World Challenge. Just another set of social media posts that made a huge impact in 2017.