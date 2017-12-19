Young fan wants Sergio Garcia to win '24 majors, 90 PGA Tours, 7 FedEx Cups'

If you are a young golfer looking for an athlete to admire and support, you cannot find a better place to look than Sergio Garcia.

Now, the real hook after sending a fan letter to Garcia would be getting Garcia to answer you back.

One young fan named Alex Windebank took his best shot. We’re not sure if Garcia answered Alex directly, but he did post a photo of the hand-written letter on social media this week.

This is one of the cutest, nicest and funniest letters I’ve ever received! Love the way kids see everything! Nothing better than being a kid! Thank you Alex Windebank 😉 pic.twitter.com/rPrsS73E7t — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) December 18, 2017

Alex describes Garcia is his “favourite golfer” and hopes the Spaniard wins “24 majors, 90 PGA Tours” and “7 FedEx Cups”!

The boy also wants Garcia to “practice everyday at different golf courses” and wished the Masters championship good luck for the rest of the year.

Garcia had a pretty good 2017 – kicking things off with that long-elusive green jacket victory at the Masters. He followed that with his marriage to Angela Akins. The couple is also expecting their first child, sometime in the spring.