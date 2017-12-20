The 2018 Golfweek Junior Tournament Series is shaping up with events to be played at venues from coast to coast in the United States. All events are nationally ranked by Golfweek/Sagarin and National Junior Golf Scoreboard and all carry qualifying status for the prestigious Golfweek International Junior Invitational played the first week of November in Florida.

As updates are made to the schedule, they will be posted here.

The following is a look at the 2018 schedule:

Golfweek Northern California Junior Open

Date: April 14-15

Venue: Haggin Oaks Golf Complex

Locale: Sacramento, California

About the event: This will be the fourth year of the tournament and registration will open in early February. Winners in the boys and girls divisions earn automatic invitations to the Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational in Mesa, Ariz. and the Golfweek International Junior Invitational in Florida.

The event is nationally ranked by Golfweek/Sagarin and National Junior Golf Scoreboard. AJGA PBE status for the event is currently under review.

2017 Boys Champion: Drake Mendenhall

2017 Girls Champion: Vanessa Richani

Coverage of 2017 Golfweek Northern California Junior Open

2017 Boys Results

2017 Girls Results

Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational

Date: May 12-13

Venue: Mesa Country Club

Locale: Mesa, Arizona

About the event: Played every year since 2011, the event annually attracts among the top fields in junior golf. Entry into the event is by invitation only. The first wave of invitations will go out in February to the top 100-ranked players in the world as compiled by Golfweek/Sagarin. Anyone who does not receive an initial invitation may send a request for special invitation to Carlton Reese at creese@golfweek.com. In the request, players should include full name, graduation date and a brief tournament resume.

The event is nationally ranked by Golfweek/Sagarin and National Junior Golf Scoreboard. Winners receive an automatic invitation to the Golfweek International Junior Invitational November in Florida.

The event is currently under review for PBE status by the AJGA. In 2017, AJGA PBE status was as follows:

Boys and girls champions: Full Exemption

Boys top-5 and girls top-3: 12 Stars

Boys top-10 and girls top-5: 8 Stars

Boys top-15 and girls top-10: 4 Stars

2017 Boys Champion: Jackson Rivera

2017 Girls Champion: Ashley Menne

Coverage of 2017 Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational

2017 Boys Results

2017 Girls Results

Golfweek Midwest Junior Open

Date: June 26-27

Venue: Sultan’s Run Golf Club

Locale: Jasper, Indiana

About the event: Started in 2013, the event is open to all age-eligible junior golfers, with this year’s top two finishers in each division earning automatic invitations to the prestigious Golfweek International Junior Invitational November in Florida.

The tournament is nationally ranked by Golfweek/Sagarin and National Junior Golf Scoreboard. It is also currently under review by the AJGA for PBE status.

Registration opens in March.

2017 Boys Champion: Zack Hopkins

2017 Girls Champion: Haeri Lee

2017 Boys Results

2017 Girls Results

Golfweek New England Junior Open

Date: July

Venue: TBA

Locale: TBA

About the event: Now in its seventh year, the tournament will be played at a destination to be named at a later date. Winners earn automatic invitations to the Golfweek International Junior Invitational November in Florida.

The tournament is nationally ranked by Golfweek/Sagarin and National Junior Golf Scoreboard and is currently under review by the AJGA for PBE status.

2017 Boys Champion: Jack O’Donnell

2017 Girls Champion: Jessie Kweon

Coverage of 2017 Golfweek New England Junior Open

2017 Tournament Results

Golfweek International Junior Invitational

Date: Nov. 3-4

Venue: TBD

Locale: Florida

About the event: The flagship tournament of the Golfweek Junior Tournament, the event has been played annually since 2000 and attracts among the top fields in junior golf.

Entry into the tournament is by invitation only with the first wave of invitations being sent to players ranked in the top 100 in August. Players who do not receive an initial invitation may send a request for a special invitation to Carlton Reese at creese@golfweek.com. In the request, players should include their full name, graduation date and a brief tournament resume.

2017 Boys Champion: Jeremy Sisson

2017 Girls Champion: Ching-Tzu Chen

Coverage of 2017 Golfweek International Junior Invitational