Ian Poulter plays Elf on the Shelf ... with one of his Ferraris

Playing “Elf on the Shelf” Ian Poulter-style? It’s probably what you thought.

The Englishman is in the holiday spirit and combined that with his noted love of luxury cars (especially Ferraris). Poulter posted to Instagram a photo of two Elves poking out from a completely-wrapped Ferrari.

Wow.

As Poulter noted in his photo caption, no this car isn’t a new gift. He’s just having a bit of fun.

Boy, we wish our opportunities for a good time including wrapping one of our Ferraris in our luxury car garage!

It was an interesting year for the 41-year-old, who lost his PGA Tour card and only got it back with the inadvertent help of Brian Gay. Poulter also jumped from outside the top 200 in the Official World Golf Ranking in January to a current spot of 53rd.

The peculiarities of the year aside, this photo is another reminder that there is VERY good money in pro golf.