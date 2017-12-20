A 19th major or see grandson catch Super Bowl-winning TD? Jack Nicklaus gives fantastic answer

Justin Thomas faced six consecutive questions about Tiger Woods in a news conference in the Bahamas. That’s nothing. Jack Nicklaus has been getting Tiger questions for 20 years.

It’s usually the same question. He usually gives the same answer.

But he got a different variety and gave a playful answer a few weeks ago at the PGA Tour’s annual tournament meetings attended by tournament staff and tour board members.

Nicklaus made an appearance. Andy Pazder, the tour’s chief of operations, was the host and offered up a mix of golf and football. Nicklaus’ grandson, Nick O’Leary, is a tight end for the Buffalo Bills.

“Would you rather have a 19th major championship or see Nick catch the winning touchdown in the Super Bowl?” Pazder asked him.

Nicklaus brought the house down with his reply.

“Uh, right now I’d rather have a 19th major,” he said. “Tiger is back playing again.”