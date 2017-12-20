Lexi Thompson out at least a month due to wrist injury

Lexi Thompson’s year included a pair of wins and a $1 million bonus, but also an infamous penalty, a difficult short miss and her mother dealing with cancer (she’s since been given the all-clear sign).

And it ends on a sour note.

The 22-year-old announced Friday that a wrist issue flared up and she has been advised not to hit golf balls until mid-January. That meant Thompson was forced to withdraw from the Diamond Resorts Invitational (a combination players and celebrities event that will take place Jan. 12-14).

My statement on withdrawing from the 2018 @DiamondResorts Invitational … Thank You for the invite @TheVacationDR ! pic.twitter.com/WCFgqMyfoO — Lexi Thompson (@Lexi) December 15, 2017

The LPGA’s 2018 calendar does not begin until Jan. 25 – when the tour heads to the Bahamas for the Pure-Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic.

On her current timeline, Thompson could be back in time for that season-opener. The nine-time LPGA winner lost in a playoff at the event in 2017.