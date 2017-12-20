Pat Perez is predicting a historic year of golf in 2018

Pat Perez isn’t afraid to speak his mind (and that’s why we love him). When it comes to predictions, the PGA Tour golfer is just as bold.

Sirius/XM PGA Tour Radio tweeted out its staffers’ predictions for the 2018 season on Tuesday evening, and let’s just say Perez is highly confident in his abilities:

Yes, you’re reading that correctly. Perez predicts he will win all four majors, capture the FedEx Cup title, grab PGA Tour Player of the Year honors and top it all off by finishing 2018 ranked No. 1 in the world.

Of course Perez is somewhat kidding. But do you blame him? Any player who doesn’t expect to win every event he tees up should just go home.

Keep doing you, Pat!

Related Pat Perez does it his way to win 2017 CIMB Classic