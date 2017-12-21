Stanford grad Casey Danielson No. 1 at Ladies European Tour Q-School

Christmas came early for former Stanford player Casey Danielson. Her main present this festive season is the No. 1 card at the Ladies European Tour Qualifying School.

The Wisconsin resident topped the 106-women field over Palmgolf Ourika and Amelkis golf clubs in Marrakesh, Morocco as 25 players earned cards for the 2018 LET season. Danielson, who led the field for the previous three rounds, closed with a 2-under-par 70 to finish the five rounds with a 14-under 346 total. That put her into a tie for first place with Carmen Alonso of Spain and French amateur Manon Molle.

Danielson birdied the first extra hole to take the No. 1 card and the $4,500 first place check when the trio returned to Palmgolf’s par-5, 18th hole. A two putt from 80 feet after finding the green in two took her to the top of the podium.

“I can’t believe it,” Danielson said. “I am honored and excited and just trying to process it. I woke up at 4:30 a.m. this morning because I couldn’t sleep. I was excited and nervous and ready to go. I tried to calm myself and have good visualization.

“This is the first tournament I’ve won in forever, so it feels good! It’s been great to experience Marrakech and to travel, especially with my mom, Liz. We’ve had a lot of fun today. I’m excited to travel more and to be able to see the world and get a great start to my career.”

Danielson might have to wait a while to start making extensive travel plans. The LET has yet to release the full 2018 schedule. Only the first four events co-sanctioned with the Australian Ladies Professional Golf Tour have been announced.

Molle was one of three amateurs to earn cards along with 16-year-old Julia Engstrom from Sweden and Norwegian Celine Borge. Engstrom tied for ninth while Borge finished equal 24th and took one of the last two cards.

England’s Gabrielle Cowley finished fourth. She was a member of the 2014 Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup team.