We’ve gone through the top social media moments of the year, but those did not include any Twitter fights.

That’s because those have a list all for themselves.

Golfweek has compiled the top social media spats/discussions of 2017, putting together a list that includes battles about Tiger Woods’ swing, Rory McIlroy’s motivation, Official World Golf Ranking bias and more. And yes, there is plenty of Brandel Chamblee. (The lead image might’ve tipped that off.)

This list isn’t without lighthearted discussions, although arguments make up the vast majority.

Without further ado, golf’s top Twitter spats/discussions of 2017…

• • •

Rory McIlroy takes on Brandel Chamblee over driving mechanics

Well, we said there would be plenty of Brandel…

Rory McIlroy and the Golf Channel analyst already had a Twitter history, as the pair had gotten into it in 2016 over the Northern Irishman’s workout habits.

This time around, it had nothing to do with McIlroy in particular. Simply, Chamblee was tweeting about how hitting down on the ball while driving was most effective.

Some disagreed.

Jack Nicklaus did not hit up on his drives. Some of today's longest hitters hit up on their drives, but most/average hit down — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) January 17, 2017

Among those was McIlroy, who came at Chamblee with this direct tweet…

It's 2017 and Jordan is hitting a 3 wood in that photo. To get the most out of modern equipment you need to hit up on the driver. #fact pic.twitter.com/sBGGMN9lBn — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) January 18, 2017

And then this cheeky one…

Pretty sure hitting up with your driver works @chambleebrandel 😉 pic.twitter.com/OLU3ZO815C — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) January 18, 2017

All in all, this was actually pretty cordial. It’s not a heated spat, although the two parties clearly disagreed. McIlroy would explain soon after that he agrees with Chamblee a lot and thinks he’s very knowledgable.

In this instance, though…

“If I see someone that makes a comment about something that they’re maybe not quite as up on as some other things … You have a platform where you can reach a lot of people, and sometimes if what you’re telling them is misguided or not quite correct, you don’t know where that information can flow to,” McIlroy said. “So sometimes I just try to not right wrongs, but at least give a factual side to the story. … I just like to be objective at times, and just try to set the story straight, I guess.”

With that attitude, McIlroy obviously wasn’t going to stop in 2017 here. Speaking of that…

Steve Elkington calls out Rory McIlroy, who comes back hard

What was that about trying to set the story straight?

McIlroy was at it again when Steve Elkington, for some reason, decided to question the 28-year-old’s motivation.

Rory is so bored playiing golf…without Tiger the threshold is prolly 4 majors with 100mill in bank — Steve Elkington (@elkpga) June 17, 2017

We get Elkington won a major and 10 PGA Tour titles in his day, but this was an *interesting* avenue to undertake. And McIlroy shut this one down right quick.

More like 200mil… not bad for a "bored" 28 year old… plenty more where that came from. pic.twitter.com/R2nigEaee7 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017

Yeah, question a four-time major champion still in his younger years at your own peril. Elkington actually kept going, but McIlroy had another rebuttal to get him out of the way.

That's why jack designed 100's of golf courses… and it's knew… mustn't have taught grammar in the 50's…. — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017

If Elkington wants to take any solace, this spat convinced McIlroy to ban himself from social media and give over control of his Twitter account to his wife, Erica.

So we may not get McIlroy’s penchant for intriguing Twitter battles in 2018, but he did more than enough to entertain us here this year.

Ian Poulter mocks Brandel Chamblee, reveals he was blocked

Considering the characters involved, this one was surprisingly short. But it’s well worth getting into.

Chamblee made comments after the Players Championship, relaying that Poulter “did not play to win” down the stretch at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course.

So Poulter snapped back.

Sorry to disappoint, I can only dream of being as good as Brandel.. it's clearly very easy sitting on your arse… thanks for the support. https://t.co/hK8rs8NcXW — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) May 15, 2017

Oooh, this was going to be the start of a deep Twitter feud, right? Not exactly. That’s because Chamblee had already blocked Poulter, something the Englishman happily revealed.

So yeah this one ended abruptly, but there was no love lost here. It seemed maybe something was lost in translation, but this was definitely a spat worth remembering.

Billy Horschel calls out Brandel Chamblee over Tiger Woods swing comments

Yes, another Brandel brouhaha on this list. Say what you want about the man, he knows how to create a conversation in golf. And the studious analyst is not one to recant on his beliefs.

This one was a lengthy back-and-forth that eventually led to Horschel questioning Chamblee’s credentials on swing critique, claiming he’s “a ghost on the range.”

Two of Tiger’s four swing philosophies. Wide shift and upright on the left (2001) and Trackman-drunk on the right (2013). He took both to #1 in the world rankings. I’d argue the one on the left is worth studying; the one on the right is what injured him. pic.twitter.com/UaDs1JP9Ny — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) November 16, 2017

Agree Will. Brandel was is it Trackman drunk on the right. Please explain. Did trackman tell him to stay more centered or on top of the ball. Very curious way you say trackman drunk. I agree. I like the swing on the left better. Best I believe he swung it — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) November 16, 2017

Trapping the ball-with a lot of forward shaft lean-gives faster ball speed numbers for short to mid irons, theses numbers encouraged more and more forward shaft lean. Encouraged a lean left look, which necessitated a swing left move… Trackman-drunk. — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) November 16, 2017

Don’t dispute the forward shaft lean, less loft, more ball speed data. That’s true. But are you sure that’s what Sean and Tiger were trying to accomplish. Doubt you talked to either of them about what they were working on. You are a ghost on the range. — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) November 16, 2017

The full conversation is way more lengthy. You may get the gist from this, but you can read it in full here. Yet another doozy involving Chamblee.

Justin Thomas has wild accidental club throw, Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler banter with him

OK, we promised a little light-heartedness in terms of spats/discussions on this list.

Here you go. Justin Thomas had maybe the best inadvertent club throw of the year with this wild accidental toss.

This was funny enough, but McIlroy chimed in with this excellent ribbing.

.@JustinThomas34 it was so on plane though… should be proud of that! pic.twitter.com/CwKoIEpIXF — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) March 5, 2017

And Fowler joined in on the making fun of Justin Thomas action, too.

But the eventual PGA Tour Player of the Year was not going to take this sitting down. He came back at McIlroy with a reminder of the Northern Irishman’s own club-throwing expertise.

Well played, Justin. His response to Fowler … was a little less witty.

I hate you both haha 🙈 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) March 6, 2017

Overall, though, this was enjoyable friend banter. Well played by all.

Grayson Murray, Kelly Kraft ignite heated debate on OWGR bias

You didn’t think we’d have a Twitter spats list without Grayson Murray, did you?

While the Tour rookie mostly got in Twitter trouble for singular comments, he (and Kraft) caused a long debate to break out when they were mocking the Official World Golf Ranking as it pertained to points that go to events outside the PGA Tour.

It's amazing to me how fast some of the Asian Tour/ Euro tour guys rise in the world golf rankings. — Kelly Kraft (@kkraft11) March 23, 2017

Murray replied with “Let’s go play over there and then we will be in every major and WGC event the rest of our lives!” (The tweet appears to now be deleted, but you can view everything here.)

And that was enough to set things off. A series of players replied, many of them mocking that pair right back or coming at them for what they said.

or you guys could just text that to each other, and not make a fool of yourself for tweeting nonsense — Thomas Pieters (@Thomas_Pieters) March 29, 2017

we look forward to seeing you come to Euro, Asia Japan and prove how easy it is. — Matt Griffin (@MattGriffinGolf) March 25, 2017

Some fall pretty fast too. Maybe come and play in Europe before displaying your ignorance for us all to realise what a ✊🏻 looks like. https://t.co/tcTjKm521h — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) March 28, 2017

Do less. Not your best — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) March 23, 2017

😂😂😂 before twitter&social media, some people were dumb privately. but not anymore. https://t.co/Ww0g6v0ghi — Byeong Hun An (@ByeongHunAn) March 29, 2017

Certainly one of the less likely Twitter spats of 2017, but actually one of the most fascinating: Research has previously found that the OWGR is skewed against PGA Tour events.

Still, this pair could’ve framed matters less dramatically. As they didn’t, this led to quite the interesting (and possibly educational) spat.

Aaron Rodgers, “Shooter McGavin” have hilarious back and forth

What was that about unlikely golf Twitter feuds?

Yeah, we definitely didn’t have star Packers QB facing off with the villain from “Happy Gilmore.” But … it happened.

OK, this one was certainly pretty cheeky (how could it not be when it involves a fictional movie villain Twitter account?). It all began when Rodgers noted he was taking a break from golf to focus on getting in shape for the NFL season.

“Shooter” noticed and couldn’t let that one slide.

.@AaronRodgers12 Rodgers, you know playing golf is a great way to stay in shape? I remember I once ran 3 miles during a round of golf in '96 pic.twitter.com/dT7BB5gs4i — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Rather than ignore this, Rodgers (to his great credit) played along.

How much of a workout could it have been if you got caught by that guy?#alternativefacts #futurechamp #NationalParksWeek https://t.co/HHyNtiULMI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

It went on a bit from there, ending with Rodgers doing a poll on who won their debate. You can catch all of the tweets here.

Sometimes the greatest brilliance springs in the unlikeliest of places.

Players, media battle over issue of backstopping

We’ll break the fourth wall here, as this list is not complete without getting into this one that involves media members.

Golfweek‘s own Geoff Shackelford has been calling out what he feels is an acceleration on the PGA Tour of the practice of backstopping – when a golfer leaves his ball around the hole rather than marking it while a playing opponent has a short-game shot that could hit that ball in an advantageous way, using it as a backstop for instance.

This would mean that players from time to time are now seeming to aid their opponents by intentionally leaving a ball unmarked in case said opponent wants to use it as a backstop.

(You probably understand why backstopping would be an issue then. But just in case … if a pair of players agree to not lift a ball in order to use it as a potential backstop, as in a way to assist a competitor, that’s a breach of Rule 22-1 and means disqualification.)

He wasn’t the only media member putting a light to a perceived uptick in this practice. And player response ensued.

Golf Channel’s Will Gray also pointed out the issue. That’s when Justin Thomas, perhaps having heard media and fans chiming on this issue for too long, went on the full player defense, claiming this practice is very infrequent and not deliberate by both parties (so no rule is being broken).

One of the worst #ProtectTheField examples I've ever seen. Finau 2 shots off the lead, ended up saving par from a plugged lie. pic.twitter.com/TsKHqHLrNK — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) October 8, 2017

Ridiculous how much y’all over look this. It’s a part of the game. Half the time the other person is far away, don’t have time to get there — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) October 9, 2017

It MAYBE happens 5 times a year. It’s a part of the game, if I want to rush and hit a shot for that reason, it’s my right… — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) October 9, 2017

Certainly your right, and not the biggest issue out there. But that mindset indicates you view the situation as a (potential) advantage. — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) October 9, 2017

Same thing as what I retweeted. Bc a big name has a bigger gallery than a rookie when he hits a drive offline? Same sort of concept… — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) October 9, 2017

It’s an interesting debate (and you can click on any of the tweets above to catch the full threads that came about) and one where neutrality is almost nonexistent. Our own Golfweek writers actually penned a thoughtful point-counterpoint on the subject.

The argument over a possible backstopping trend has by no means been ended heading into 2018. Expect more to come of this in the ensuing year.

Jason Dufner, Brandel Chamblee engage in lengthy, personal feud on multiple levels

Start with Brandel, end with Brandel. This isn’t a true Twitter spats list otherwise.

Among Chamblee’s Twitter encounters this year with players, this one with Jason Dufner seemed the most personal.

This spat with Dufner actually started indirectly. A Twitter user was attacking Chuck Cook in a defense of Chamblee, and Dufner was not going to let somebody come after his swing coach:

When I started working with Chuck in 2007 I was ranked 723 in the world, he took me all the way to 6th in the world twice, including 5 wins on tour and a major championship. Sometimes when you don’t know what you are talking about it’s best to shut your f’cking mouth — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) November 28, 2017

An argument between Dufner and this guy ensued. It really didn’t become Dufner vs. Chamblee until the five-time PGA Tour winner relayed that he had been blocked.

Everybody seems super pumped for my @chambleebrandel block I got today… close to 200 others claiming to be blocked.. do what you can to join the club twitter followers!! You won’t be the first, but you have a chance to be the last — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) November 29, 2017

Dufner then went off on the analyst, bringing forth the argument Horschel had about Chamblee not out there talking to players or coaches.

He doesn’t talk to anybody on tour, any of my fellow players, caddies, coaches, etc will back that up. Never spoke to the guy, just heard him talk garbage. He is scared to be exposed — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) November 29, 2017

He doesn’t talk to anybody trust me.. it’s often discussed in the locker room or dining when he happens to be on the tv talking.. my game is solid btw thanks for asking. — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) November 29, 2017

It only devolved further when Chamblee said he blocked Dufner due to profane language.

I block people who are profane straight away and have very little tolerance for rudeness. Hence why I blocked Dufner. The F word should not be leaned on to make a point. — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) November 29, 2017

That REALLY set Dufner off. And he really went in on Chamblee.

@chambleebrandel sorry I said the F-word…. we cool now? — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) November 29, 2017

This dude so fake… https://t.co/aB47zxYTqt — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) November 29, 2017

I did use profane language.. I am not a golf machine advocate, never read the book so that’s not correct.. and I didn’t fight or yell about anything. And he isn’t qualified to debate anything on golf swing theory.. this guy is so full of himself it comical.. pic.twitter.com/IKXPZgi0nG — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) November 29, 2017

@chambleebrandel thinks he knows me…. never talked to him in my life.. he just spitting whatever he wants to get “hits” this guy isn’t authentic, the stuff he talks about is all editorial and his opinions. Get some facts. — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) November 29, 2017

This dude is a habitual line crosser.. and gives all those in sports journalism and media a bad name. Nothing he says is based on facts, pure editorial garbage — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) November 29, 2017

The fact is @chambleebrandel continues to throw many of my friends on tour, respected teachers, and other in the golf world under the bus. In no way is he helping promote what we do, only trying to promote his agenda. And someone had to call him out on it. #nofactsonlyeditoral — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) November 29, 2017

And my opinion of that is based on the facts of how this guy operates amongst his peers, work associates, and golf fan base. Trust me when I tell you this, I have the full support of many different groups of people on the Pga Tour that can support my claims about his behavior. — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) November 29, 2017

Uh yeah, definitely a bit personal.

It wasn’t even over at that point. Here’s the conclusion:

I attack ideas not people and don’t use profane language when debating people on twitter. I disagree wholeheartedly with the golf machine, but that’s just my opinion, as I said they can carry on with theirs. — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) November 29, 2017

Because he is using profane language. Because he thinks he’s entitled to be rude and insulting without consequences. — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) November 29, 2017

I’ve been a little busy today&haven’t wanted to get into the sand pit at the playground. I’ve never tweeted to or at Duf, so his vitriol smells of an agenda. His coach&pal Elk r Golf Machine addicts,so perhaps that’s it. I’d be happy to debate him and his coach any time on GC. https://t.co/WPiyn3RBTt — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) November 30, 2017

@chambleebrandel I have no desire to debate with you about golf swing analysis. I am no expert on it. My agenda is you need to start treating players, teachers, and others in the golf industry with the same respect most of your colleagues do. Nothing more nothing less. — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) November 30, 2017

So if you were wondering whether Dufner and Chamblee would be sending each other Christmas cards, we think we have your answer.

Again, think what you want about Chamblee, the discussion seems to flow when he talks. And he’s often not shy from backing up his points.

This was a nice capper to a year of interesting Twitter battles. We can’t wait to see what 2018 has in store!

