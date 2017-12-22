Tiger Woods announces split with coach Chris Como

Tiger Woods announced Friday he is parting ways with swing coach Chris Como. The two have been working together since 2014, most recently re-tooling his swing after a fourth back surgery prior to the Hero World Challenge.

“Since my fusion surgery I have been working hard to relearn my own body and golf swing,” Woods said on Twitter. “I’ve done this by primarily relying on my feel and previous years of hard work with Chris. For now, I think it’s best for me to continue to do this on my own. I’m grateful to Chris Como for his past work, and I have nothing but respect for him.

Woods finished T-9 at the Hero World Challenge and appeared to be swinging pain-free.

Como gave the following statement to Golf Channel:

“Tiger’s electrifying play at the Hero World Challenge was the by-product of a lot of hard work over the last few years while fighting through injury and pain. As a result, there’s a lot of enthusiasm for 2018.

When our professional relationship began, I was asked to help Tiger utilize his own instincts and feel while playing pain free. I think we’ve accomplished that and I’m proud of the results.

Tiger is ready to have an incredible next run in his career. I’m eager to watch what will be one of the most exciting sports comebacks of all time. I will continue to be a close friend and resource to him and am extremely excited about Tiger’s future, the golf industry and for the fans of golf.”

Woods is hoping to play the Genesis Open in February but has not yet finalized a pre-Masters schedule.